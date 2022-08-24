ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants 53-man roster projection: Injuries have changed things

 3 days ago
The New York Giants are heading into the final stretch of training camp and have just one preseason game remaining. Their roster, currently at 80 players, must be trimmed down to 53 next Tuesday.

Due to injuries, there is quite a bit of uncertainty. Signings are expected in the coming days but those will be more like end-of-summer insurance.

Based on what we know currently, here’s the latest Giants Wire stab at the final 53-man roster.

Quarterback (3)

  1. Daniel Jones
  2. Tyrod Taylor
  3. Davis Webb

Carrying three quarterbacks isn’t going to be a popular decision but the Giants didn’t bring Webb in, preventing him from landing a coaching job, just to send him packing. Remember: Dave Gettleman is gone.

Running back (3)

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Matt Breida
  3. Antonio Williams

We initially had four running backs here but it’s becoming apparent that Barkley is going to take on a massive role. Gary Brightwell is the odd man out and Jashaun Corbin lands on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (7)

  1. Kenny Golladay
  2. Sterling Shepard
  3. Kadarius Toney
  4. Collin Johnson
  5. Wan’Dale Robinson
  6. David Sills
  7. Alex Bachman

This was a tough decision and we spent a lot of time debating on Richie James Jr., Bachman and and C.J. Board, who is now injured. With only three running backs, we decided to go with seven wide receivers and gave Bachman the final nod.

Tight end (3)

  1. Daniel Bellinger
  2. Jordan Akins
  3. Chris Myarick

This position is remarkably thin and we anticipate an addition here once final cuts are made around the league.

Offensive line (9)

  1. Andrew Thomas
  2. Shane Lemieux
  3. Jon Feliciano
  4. Mark Glowinski
  5. Evan Neal
  6. Joshua Ezeudu
  7. Jamil Douglas
  8. Devery Hamilton
  9. Ben Bredeson

Max Garcia, Will Holden and Eric Smith are all out in this scenario. We debated going with Garcia over Douglas, but Douglas is a more familiar entity for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. We also debated Smith over Bredeson, but the latter has Daboll’s support.

Defensive line (5)

  1. Leonard Williams
  2. Dexter Lawrence
  3. Justin Ellis
  4. D.J. Davidson
  5. Ryder Anderson

We were initially going to go with an extra offensive lineman due to injuries, but ultimately settled on nine players there, which paved the way for Anderson to make the team here.

Edge/Linebacker (10)

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux
  2. Azeez Ojulari
  3. Quincy Roche
  4. Elerson Smith
  5. Blake Martinez
  6. Jihad Ward
  7. Tae Crowder
  8. Cam Brown
  9. Micah McFadden
  10. Oshane Ximines

The injury to Darrian Beavers opened things up for other players here and someone like McFadden or Brown, who is a special teams standout, sneaks in as a result.

Cornerback (6)

  1. Adoree’ Jackson
  2. Aaron Robinson
  3. Darnay Holmes
  4. Cor’Dale Flott
  5. Rodarius Williams
  6. Darren Evans

This group looks thin on paper but training camp returns have been positive outside of Robinson, who has struggled. However, it’s entirely possible that things change (see: roster moves) below Flott.

Safety (4)

  1. Xavier McKinney
  2. Julian Love
  3. Dane Belton
  4. Andrew Adams

Belton is recovering from a broken collarbone and may land on injured reserve but since he hasn’t yet, we’re thinking maybe the Giants expect him back sooner rather than later. If he does land on IR, Yusuf Corker would replace him in our projection.

Special teams (3)

  1. Graham Gano
  2. Jamie Gillan
  3. Casey Kreiter

Well… Obviously.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

