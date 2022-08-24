ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lawson, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
247Sports

4-star point guard Jizzle James cuts his list down to final three

the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the son of former NFL star Edgerrin James, has cut his list down to three schools - Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. The four-star point guard out of Orlando (Fl.) Olympia held offers from Georgetown, NC State, Ole Miss, Providence and Florida amongst others and broke down why he cut it down to these final three as well as his timeframe and more with 247Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Fired Up: Fitz explains why Kansas State often doesn't get respect in preseason Big 12 polls

The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the quality of the Big 12 considering Kansas State football being picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 while also having the most players selected to All-Big 12 preseason team. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
MANHATTAN, KS
Vince Lombardi
247Sports

TE Francis Sherman put on scholarship at Louisville

Three University of Louisville football walk-ons earned full scholarships earlier this week, including tight end Francis Sherman. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Sherman, who is a redshirt sophomore from Bay Village, Ohio, was given the honor earlier this week and posted the news on social media on Saturday. Sherman posted a note...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Haynes King named Texas A&M starting QB

Third-year player Haynes King has been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback over LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Conner Weigman. GigEm247 has confirmed. The decision was expected to have been announced at Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference on Wednesday but the head coach decided to delay it. Word began to leak on Saturday, though, and it matches what GigEm247 has been reporting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Nebraska edges Big Ten foes for blue-chip defender Cameron Lenhardt

Cameron Lenhardt’s journey will take him to Nebraska. After starting his prep career off at New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep and electing to finish it off at the national powerhouse that is Florida’s IMG Academy, the New York native announced a verbal commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers on Thursday night, less than 24 hours before the first official game of his senior season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Texas Longhorns football: Quinn Ewers shares advice from QB legend Vince Young

Despite some buzz that Hudson Card perhaps held an edge in Texas' starting quarterback competition during fall camp, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian came named Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starter last week. Ewers, a former five-star recruit who played sparingly with the Buckeyes last season, has all kinds of upside but has not started a college game. On Friday, Ewers answered questions from reporters in Austin and said that he got a chance to meet Texas legend Vince Young earlier in the day, sharing the advice that former Longhorns national championship-winning quarterback had for him.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Scott Frost under fire following Nebraska 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, onside kick decision ripped

The Northwestern Wildcats spoiled the season opener for the Nebraska Huskers all the way out in Dublin. An onside kick spelt doom for the Huskers in the second half, a highly questioned decision from Scott Frost and company. With the 31-28 win, Northwestern began the season with a Big Ten win while many questioned, once again, the future of Frost with the Huskers after another disastrous and painful one-score loss.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Focused Polendey learned his lesson about Pitt five years ago

Brian Polendey has twice now been made to look ahead to a game against Pittsburgh. The first time, he regretted the outcome. The second time? Check back a week from today. Polendey is the tight end transfer from Colorado State who began his career at Miami, and he figures to be a prominent presence, with or without Mike O'Laughlin, when West Virginia opens the season Thursday with the 7 p.m. ESPN road game against No. 17 Pitt. Five years ago, he was a true freshman in Coral Gables and part of a team that had taken the country by storm with a 15-game winning streak that began the year before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Nebraska football: Everything Scott Frost said after loss to Northwestern

A 2022 campaign that was supposed to be different feels all too the same for Scott Frost and Nebraska. Northwestern rallied out of two 11-point deficits to stun Nebraska 31-28 in the season-opener across the pond in Ireland. Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in his Nebraska debut. Thompson was picked off by Xander Mueller with 87 seconds left in regulation to put the nail in the coffin.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College GameDay panel picks breakout stars of 2022

It's here and it's beautiful. The 2022 college football campaign is officially underway. Throughout the preseason, the same big names get repeated ad nauseam, but the beauty of the sport is it gives the opportunity for new players to make names for themselves in no time. The boom of the...
247Sports

