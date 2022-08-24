ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

East Texas News

Crockett Bulldogs 2022 Football Preview

CROCKETT — The Crockett Bulldogs' battle cry for their 2022 campaign is "Lock In." Head coach Alton Dixon explained, "It means to be focused on what you're doing every day. We're going to be locked in this season and be the best that we can be." The Bulldogs didn't...
Consol wins season opener over Huntsville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 38-13 Friday night for their season opener at Tiger Field. Huntsville and Consol are familiar foes that used to be in the same district before this year’s UIL realignment. Consol’s backups went in during the third quarter when they led 38-7. Running back Keshun Thomas led the way for the Tigers with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Wesley Watson had two receiving touchdowns. Will Hargett threw 3 touchdowns (2 to Watson and a 69-yard TD to Carter Frank).
Another High School Football Team Suspended for 2 Years

A few weeks ago, the Alto ISD football program was suspended from post season play for two years by the UIL. This week, the San Marcos football team received a two year postseason ban, this time from their own District 27-6A District Executive Committee. They are appealing the decision to the UIL, though the UIL is highly likely not to over-turn the decision of the committee.
Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — What happened last Friday night in Greenfield, Tennessee, was nothing short of a miracle. With two minutes left in Greenfield’s game against South Fulton, senior Blake Rodehaver collapsed on the sidelines. “I remember I came to the sideline, and I looked at the coach and...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge

Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested

We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
SFA’s Dr. Sarah Straub lands grant to create academy for Nacogdoches girls

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University’s Dr. Sarah Straub, an associate professor in the James I. Perkins College of Education’s Department of Education Studies, was recently awarded a $58,000 grant through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that will fund a science academy for up to 100 girls in the Nacogdoches Independent School District.
Carroll County Home Destroyed By Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A home on Old State Route 22 in Carroll County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. McKenzie firefighters were dispatched to provide mutual aid at the fire at 607 Old State Route 22. On arrival, firefighters found the home already heavily involved, with fire extending throughout the attic. A tanker shuttle was established to provide water for fire suppression operations. Units were on scene for over two hours.
Heavy rain floods part of northeast Jackson neighborhood

Ten East Tennessee athletes, coaches, media members and contributors will be inducted into the GKSHOF. Hire working cats for environmentally friendly pest control. The Arizona Humane Society is hosting a Working Cats program to help you rid your home and property of pests!. Scott Frost talks to media after Thursday...
Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant

A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation

Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
