Tesla (TSLA) stock splits, gets new target at $360 a share

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock has now officially split 3-for-1 after closing at $891 per share yesterday, which means it should start trading at around $297 per share this morning. But now it already got its first price target update post-split at $360 a share. Tesla’s stock is an important indicator...
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock

It's often easier for small companies to grow faster than gargantuan ones like Tesla. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gobbling up market share without contest. Veru could soon get a regulatory approval for a drug with massive sales potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week

The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock

Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
NASDAQ

Tesla shares in the limelight as 3-1 stock split kicks in

Tesla Inc's shares take center stage on Thursday after the world's most valuable automaker split its stock for the second time in as many years to woo more retail investors. Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's TSLA.O shares take center stage on Thursday after the world's most valuable automaker split its stock for the second time in as many years to woo more retail investors.
Benzinga

TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Rate Hikes, Tesla Split & Peloton Stuck in Place

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.   The week ended on a sour note for markets after a hard-nosed speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rattled investors.  The nation's top banker said, in so many words, that the Fed would continue raising interest rates until inflation reached its longer-run goal of 2 percent, even if that meant economic hardship in the short-term. The speech threw cold water on the possibility that recent signs of moderation...
