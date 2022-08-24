Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
inkfreenews.com
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites September 2022
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534. *This distribution will serve 250 households. Thursday, September 8, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Salvation...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer tours construction site of Cassopolis recycling plant
Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments—will be participating. Updated: 25 minutes ago. It's a program that is now available to their junior high students. The Music...
95.3 MNC
Indiana becoming America’s “crossroads of clean energy”
Solar energy is growing fast in Indiana, which bodes well for clean energy as a whole in the state. Indiana ranks third among states in terms of solar power in development, with more than 6,000 megawatts set to come online, according to the American Clean Power Association. But Jeff Danielson,...
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.
Times-Union Newspaper
Even In Kosciusko, Cannabis Becomes A Campaign Issue
Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
WNDU
Truffles and T-Rexes: Construction underway for SB Chocolate Factory and Indiana Dinosaur Museum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
WNDU
SBPD welcomes 10 new officers, seeks more hires
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You’ll soon see some new faces on the streets of South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department swore in 10 new officers during Thursday morning’s Board of Public Safety meeting. This is the largest group in the department’s recent history. Chief Scott...
Great Lakes Now
Leaking landfills: Unregulated coal ash poses a buried, brewing threat to Lake Michigan and beyond, new lawsuit says
At almost 300 sites on the Great Lakes and coast to coast, unregulated buried and landfilled coal ash is putting water supplies at risk, alleges a federal lawsuit filed August 25. This threat is in addition to contamination from up to 700 coal ash repositories that are covered by 2015...
Tv20detroit.com
Marijuana growing moratorium?: Supply and demand could lead to changes in Michigan
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Marijuana growers in Michigan are making too much product and it’s outpacing demand. In just the past year, the price for an ounce of flower went down by 44%. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency is now seeking input on how to solve the problem. "The agency...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Commissioners elect President
St. Joseph County Commissioners will elect Derek Dieter to serve as its President. Dieter succeeds Commissioner Andrew Kostielney as President of the Board, whose last day as Commissioner was Friday, Dieter was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2020 and is the first person to serve as both President of the South Bend Common Council and the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.
WNDU
Neighbors not happy in rural North Liberty after weeks without trash pickup
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter how many times they call, or get a credit, residents in rural North Liberty say the only place their garbage is going is all over their front lawn. “We have trash all over the yard, all over the church yard,” resident Megan Colvin...
WNDU
Work to install roundabout at Kosciusko County intersection underway
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Work to install a roundabout is underway at the intersection of Winona Avenue, Kings Highway, Argonne Road, and Park Avenue in Kosciusko County. The first phase of sewer work has already affected travel lanes on Winona Avenue. Weather and work schedules may affect lane closures....
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Discusses Golf Cart Use in Town Limits
The Bremen Town Council members will be reviewing the golf cart ordinance to see if any regulations need to be added to the document. Bremen Town Council President Michael Leman brought up an issue with golf carts being driven on walking paths in the park which is not the intention of the walking paths. He is concerned about safety and enforcement.
