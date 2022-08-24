ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
Gov. Whitmer tours construction site of Cassopolis recycling plant

Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments—will be participating. Updated: 25 minutes ago. It's a program that is now available to their junior high students. The Music...
Indiana becoming America’s “crossroads of clean energy”

Solar energy is growing fast in Indiana, which bodes well for clean energy as a whole in the state. Indiana ranks third among states in terms of solar power in development, with more than 6,000 megawatts set to come online, according to the American Clean Power Association. But Jeff Danielson,...
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure

Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
Even In Kosciusko, Cannabis Becomes A Campaign Issue

Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.
SBPD welcomes 10 new officers, seeks more hires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You’ll soon see some new faces on the streets of South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department swore in 10 new officers during Thursday morning’s Board of Public Safety meeting. This is the largest group in the department’s recent history. Chief Scott...
St. Joseph County Commissioners elect President

St. Joseph County Commissioners will elect Derek Dieter to serve as its President. Dieter succeeds Commissioner Andrew Kostielney as President of the Board, whose last day as Commissioner was Friday, Dieter was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2020 and is the first person to serve as both President of the South Bend Common Council and the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.
Work to install roundabout at Kosciusko County intersection underway

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Work to install a roundabout is underway at the intersection of Winona Avenue, Kings Highway, Argonne Road, and Park Avenue in Kosciusko County. The first phase of sewer work has already affected travel lanes on Winona Avenue. Weather and work schedules may affect lane closures....
Jake Wells

New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Bremen Town Council Discusses Golf Cart Use in Town Limits

The Bremen Town Council members will be reviewing the golf cart ordinance to see if any regulations need to be added to the document. Bremen Town Council President Michael Leman brought up an issue with golf carts being driven on walking paths in the park which is not the intention of the walking paths. He is concerned about safety and enforcement.
