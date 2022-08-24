ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
go-knights.net

Wartburg mourns loss of John Kurtt

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Wartburg College and Wartburg Athletics lost a legend on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as former longtime athletic director, men's head cross country coach, and head baseball coach John Kurtt '53 died at age 91. He began his teaching and coaching career in St. Louis, served at New Hartford...
WAVERLY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Education
KCRG.com

Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
ACKLEY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket

Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#K12#Adm High School#The Kansas City Chiefs
98.1 KHAK

An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]

Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
CASCADE, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Big New Event is Coming to Downtown Cedar Rapids

Get ready for a Downtown Cedar Rapids block party!. On Friday, September 16th, the first ever BLOCKtoberfest will take over a section of Downtown Cedar Rapids. The event is being put on by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group, and it will feature a concert with popular Iowa bands The Pork Tornadoes and Slap N Tickle!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats

The Cedar Falls Community School District and its insurer have agreed to pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting and then threatening to kill a classmate. A Cedar Falls couple sued the district in 2020, alleging that it had failed to adequately protect their fifth-grade son during a series […] The post School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kwayradio.com

New Bremer Ave Bridge Design

The Waverly City Council has settled on a simpler aesthetic for the new bridge that will replace the current one over the Cedar River, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The current bridge was deemed near the end of its useful life by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Despite being presented with a more ornate option for the bridge that would have included bridge entrance markers and a canopy structure, art project, or other vertical structure a cleaner, easier to maintain, and cheaper version was preferred. The new bridge will feature some overlook area which will be in an ellipse shape despite the original rendering showing them in a trapezoid. The council picked a “flow” railing design, which was determined to match signage around town. There will also be a thin veneer brick siding to separate the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic.
WAVERLY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man rescued from grain bin

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One man is lucky to be alive after getting trapped in a grain bin Friday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 11:16 a.m. All emergency services in the county responded. At about 12:36 p.m., the man was rescued. The...
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Child injured in UTV accident in rural Toledo

An eight-year-old child was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a rollover accident involving a UTV in the 2300 block of 295th Street/Hwy E43 this past Thursday night. According to the accident report, the driver (a minor) and only occupant of the red Polaris UTV, lost...
TOLEDO, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Shot .22 at Sister

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy