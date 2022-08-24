Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
KCRG.com
UNI College of Education makes adjustments to help more students become teachers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG)-Fewer people are pursuing a career in education, and it’s something that’s contributing to a shortage of teachers statewide. But the University of Northern Iowa says their enrollment in the College of Education has remained steady for the last decade. ”We continue to lead the...
go-knights.net
Wartburg mourns loss of John Kurtt
WAVERLY, Iowa -- Wartburg College and Wartburg Athletics lost a legend on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as former longtime athletic director, men's head cross country coach, and head baseball coach John Kurtt '53 died at age 91. He began his teaching and coaching career in St. Louis, served at New Hartford...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KCRG.com
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket
Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
A Big New Event is Coming to Downtown Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a Downtown Cedar Rapids block party!. On Friday, September 16th, the first ever BLOCKtoberfest will take over a section of Downtown Cedar Rapids. The event is being put on by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group, and it will feature a concert with popular Iowa bands The Pork Tornadoes and Slap N Tickle!
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats
The Cedar Falls Community School District and its insurer have agreed to pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting and then threatening to kill a classmate. A Cedar Falls couple sued the district in 2020, alleging that it had failed to adequately protect their fifth-grade son during a series […] The post School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwayradio.com
New Bremer Ave Bridge Design
The Waverly City Council has settled on a simpler aesthetic for the new bridge that will replace the current one over the Cedar River, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The current bridge was deemed near the end of its useful life by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Despite being presented with a more ornate option for the bridge that would have included bridge entrance markers and a canopy structure, art project, or other vertical structure a cleaner, easier to maintain, and cheaper version was preferred. The new bridge will feature some overlook area which will be in an ellipse shape despite the original rendering showing them in a trapezoid. The council picked a “flow” railing design, which was determined to match signage around town. There will also be a thin veneer brick siding to separate the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic.
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
KCCI.com
Iowa man rescued from grain bin
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One man is lucky to be alive after getting trapped in a grain bin Friday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 11:16 a.m. All emergency services in the county responded. At about 12:36 p.m., the man was rescued. The...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
tamatoledonews.com
Child injured in UTV accident in rural Toledo
An eight-year-old child was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a rollover accident involving a UTV in the 2300 block of 295th Street/Hwy E43 this past Thursday night. According to the accident report, the driver (a minor) and only occupant of the red Polaris UTV, lost...
kwayradio.com
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
