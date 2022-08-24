Read full article on original website
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Judge to appoint third-party lawyer to review FBI raid evidence in victory for Trump
A federal judge in Florida — who was appointed by Donald Trump — has suggested that she might be inclined to grant the former president his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home. Judge Aileen M Cannon of the federal district court for the Southern District of Florida signalled on Saturday that she agreed with Mr Trump and his lawyers that an impartial, third-party lawyer should be involved in reviewing the documents. However, she added that her order “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”.She gave...
