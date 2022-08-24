A federal judge in Florida — who was appointed by Donald Trump — has suggested that she might be inclined to grant the former president his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home. Judge Aileen M Cannon of the federal district court for the Southern District of Florida signalled on Saturday that she agreed with Mr Trump and his lawyers that an impartial, third-party lawyer should be involved in reviewing the documents. However, she added that her order “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”.She gave...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO