FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Friday Football Patrol: Games kick off on the Missouri side
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday night high school football is back. There was a monster match up between Liberty North and Lee's Summit North.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North's defense manhandles Broncos in opening game
LIBERTY — The entire state of Missouri had eyes on the first game of the season for Liberty North. As one of the top ranked teams in the state, the Eagles (1-0) could not run away scared. They had to face the music against their rival and another top...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty cross country leans on Thornburg, Foust
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays return this fall as they try for another successful cross country season under fifth-year head coach Jordan English. The girls side of Liberty cross country finished seventh at the state championship in 2021 as the team successfully qualified for the final meet of the year. The boys side earned fifth at districts, but top runner Myles Thornburg finished as an all-state performer along with a first team all-conference title.
mycouriertribune.com
Fall kick-off planned for Tuesday
LIBERTY — It's a 10-year anniversary and the entire Blue Jay Nation is invited. The annual Blue Jay Nation Fall Kick-Off is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30. The public is invited to join students and staff from clubs, activities and sports at Liberty High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as the school community celebrates the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include family fun
CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
mycouriertribune.com
Conservation department offers programs on monarch butterflies
Monarch butterflies migrate southward from northern states in early autumn, swelling their numbers for a time in the Kansas City region. To celebrate these orange and black butterflies and to promote their conservation, the Missouri Department of Conservation will host several programs for monarchs and other butterflies during September. The...
Just in time for kickoff, inflation hits Chiefs fans at tailgates
Kansas City Chiefs fans can expect tailgate spreads to cost more this season because of inflation, according to Wells Fargo.
Kansas City firm selected as finalist in HGTV’s Designer of the Year Awards
Kansas City design firm McCroskey Interiors is vying to be HGTV's 2022 Designer of the Year after being named a finalist for a recent renovation.
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
bluevalleypost.com
This Overland Park barbecue joint is on the menu for Chiefs games at Arrowhead this season
Chiefs fans wanting a hometown treat will have a chance to savor the wares of Overland Park-based Buck Tui BBQ at homes games this season at Arrowhead Stadium. Where exactly? Buck Tui BBQ, run by the same culinary couple behind Waldo Thai in Kansas City, Mo., will operate two food stands at Arrowhead this season.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
School districts turn toward 4-day weeks, staff support as teachers struggle with mental health
MISSOURI (KCTV) - An ongoing teacher shortage nationwide has Missouri state education officials worried about teachers’ mental health. Missouri Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Dr. Margie Vandeven said the teacher shortage goes beyond just low salary and lack of resources complaints. Blue Springs School District and other school...
'Clear the Shelters' aims to help adopts animals in Kansas City area
Animal shelters in Kansas City are among those across the country partnering in an effort to "clear the shelters."
Northland highway to close for emergency bridge repairs
Kansas City drivers are warned that northbound 169 Highway under Barry Road will close for emergency bridge repairs Aug. 27.
KCTV 5
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
