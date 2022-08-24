ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North's defense manhandles Broncos in opening game

LIBERTY — The entire state of Missouri had eyes on the first game of the season for Liberty North. As one of the top ranked teams in the state, the Eagles (1-0) could not run away scared. They had to face the music against their rival and another top...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty cross country leans on Thornburg, Foust

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays return this fall as they try for another successful cross country season under fifth-year head coach Jordan English. The girls side of Liberty cross country finished seventh at the state championship in 2021 as the team successfully qualified for the final meet of the year. The boys side earned fifth at districts, but top runner Myles Thornburg finished as an all-state performer along with a first team all-conference title.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Fall kick-off planned for Tuesday

LIBERTY — It's a 10-year anniversary and the entire Blue Jay Nation is invited. The annual Blue Jay Nation Fall Kick-Off is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30. The public is invited to join students and staff from clubs, activities and sports at Liberty High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as the school community celebrates the start of the 2022-23 school year.
LIBERTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
Smithville, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Sports
Smithville, MO
Sports
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include family fun

CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Conservation department offers programs on monarch butterflies

Monarch butterflies migrate southward from northern states in early autumn, swelling their numbers for a time in the Kansas City region. To celebrate these orange and black butterflies and to promote their conservation, the Missouri Department of Conservation will host several programs for monarchs and other butterflies during September. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#State Champions#New Challenge#Highschoolsports#Northland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy