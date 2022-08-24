LIBERTY — The Blue Jays return this fall as they try for another successful cross country season under fifth-year head coach Jordan English. The girls side of Liberty cross country finished seventh at the state championship in 2021 as the team successfully qualified for the final meet of the year. The boys side earned fifth at districts, but top runner Myles Thornburg finished as an all-state performer along with a first team all-conference title.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO