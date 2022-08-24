Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL
Logan Stankoven; a Future Star is Golden in Canada
On Saturday August 20th, Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven, and Team Canada won the golf at the World Juniors. Facing off against rival Team Finland, the Canadians went on to win the win the game, and the championship within four minutes into overtime in a wild sequence that led to the game winning goal Stankoven assisted on.
Yardbarker
NHL
Yardbarker
