Reviewing the past and looking forward to the future is the only thing you can do since there are no hockey games in the present. The Dallas Stars are gearing up for the new season so fans are in the summer with no hockey. Re-watching old Stars memories is a good way to pass the time. We’ve covered the best and worst moments in team history over the last two weeks but all those were in the playoffs. Stars fans saw some insane games in the regular season and we can’t cover them all but can take a look back at some memorable, and forgotten ones.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO