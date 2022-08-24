ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrowville, KS

Comments / 0

Related
backroadsnews.com

New grain handling site going vertical

The new Farmers Cooperative location west of Barnes has been undergoing a significant change recently. A concrete grain bin is going up, ring by ring, on the site. The new grain handling facility started dirt work in late March. There will be two 820,000 bushel storage units at the site, along with two dump pits, a couple legs and an office.
BARNES, KS
Great Bend Post

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August

FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
FAIRBURY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Washington, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
State
Washington State
City
Morrowville, KS
Local
Kansas Business
WIBW

Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 27

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDON SCOTT MILLER, 30, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMARIUS ANTONIO MITCHELL, 18,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Little Apple Post

Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond

On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
kfdi.com

WSU & K-State Launch Dual Degree Nursing Program

Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
JC Post

Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30pm. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden were involved in a crash near the intersection of Village Drive and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy