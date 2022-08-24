Read full article on original website
Related
backroadsnews.com
New grain handling site going vertical
The new Farmers Cooperative location west of Barnes has been undergoing a significant change recently. A concrete grain bin is going up, ring by ring, on the site. The new grain handling facility started dirt work in late March. There will be two 820,000 bushel storage units at the site, along with two dump pits, a couple legs and an office.
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
WIBW
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
Riley County Arrest Report August 27
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDON SCOTT MILLER, 30, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMARIUS ANTONIO MITCHELL, 18,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
kfdi.com
WSU & K-State Launch Dual Degree Nursing Program
Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
Police warn of overdoses involving fentanyl at Kan. high school
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Riley County Police Department has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD said authorities have responded to four overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30pm. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden were involved in a crash near the intersection of Village Drive and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged child endangerment
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
Comments / 0