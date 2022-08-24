Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.

