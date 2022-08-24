Read full article on original website
Related
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
klkntv.com
Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school
BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
Riley County Arrest Report August 27
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDON SCOTT MILLER, 30, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMARIUS ANTONIO MITCHELL, 18,...
News Channel Nebraska
Natural gas leak shuts down north Beatrice intersection area
BEATRICE – A natural gas leak forced closure of an intersection early Saturday in a southeast Nebraska City. Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Police were sent to the Indian Creek Mall area, where a gas leak was reported off the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 77 and Industrial Row. Beatrice Police Officer Joe McCormick says a perimeter was set up around the area to keep traffic away from what was expected to be a lengthy repair process.
beloitcall.com
Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title
Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
News Channel Nebraska
Superior man arrested on drug charges
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man remains in jail following a month long investigation by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and the Trident Drug Task Force. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61-year-old Myron Gray this week on distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face more charges related to animals removed from his home.
kfdi.com
WSU & K-State Launch Dual Degree Nursing Program
Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
msn.com
The Charming Small Town In Nebraska That Was Named After A Creek
We’re in no danger of a shortage when it comes to charming small towns in Nebraska. From one border to the other, Nebraska is almost all small towns and little cities. Let’s take a day trip to the village of Elk Creek in Johnson County, just a short hop away from both the Missouri and Kansas borders.
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Kansas State Collegian
This Week in History (1997): Three QB’s battle for starting spot
During this week in 1997, College Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Snyder had to decide between three quarterbacks to start for his ninth team at Kansas State. The three players up for the starting position were Adam Helm, Jonathan Beasley and Michael Bishop. Adam Helm. In his three years...
Comments / 0