Washington County, KS

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
Riley County Arrest Report August 27

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDON SCOTT MILLER, 30, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LAMARIUS ANTONIO MITCHELL, 18,...
Natural gas leak shuts down north Beatrice intersection area

BEATRICE – A natural gas leak forced closure of an intersection early Saturday in a southeast Nebraska City. Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Police were sent to the Indian Creek Mall area, where a gas leak was reported off the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 77 and Industrial Row. Beatrice Police Officer Joe McCormick says a perimeter was set up around the area to keep traffic away from what was expected to be a lengthy repair process.
Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title

Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August

FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond

On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
Junction City teen arrested for two shootings at Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City teen has been arrested for two separate shootings at the same occupied Manhattan home. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 11, Brayln Marsh, 17, of Junction City, was arrested by Geary Co. officials at his home for the June and July shootings in the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan.
Superior man arrested on drug charges

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A Superior man remains in jail following a month long investigation by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and the Trident Drug Task Force. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61-year-old Myron Gray this week on distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face more charges related to animals removed from his home.
WSU & K-State Launch Dual Degree Nursing Program

Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
The Charming Small Town In Nebraska That Was Named After A Creek

We’re in no danger of a shortage when it comes to charming small towns in Nebraska. From one border to the other, Nebraska is almost all small towns and little cities. Let’s take a day trip to the village of Elk Creek in Johnson County, just a short hop away from both the Missouri and Kansas borders.
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
This Week in History (1997): Three QB’s battle for starting spot

During this week in 1997, College Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Snyder had to decide between three quarterbacks to start for his ninth team at Kansas State. The three players up for the starting position were Adam Helm, Jonathan Beasley and Michael Bishop. Adam Helm. In his three years...
