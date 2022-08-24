Read full article on original website
beloitcall.com
Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title
Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
WIBW
K-State to host Meet The Cats after two-year hiatus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football fans can make their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, August 27 to meet their favorite Wildcats and get autographs. For the first time in two years, the football program is hosting its Meet The Cats event, encouraging fans to join the team on the concourse of the stadium at 2:00 p.m.
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
1350kman.com
K-State President Linton on student debt, enrollment
Debate continues in the public sphere over whether the action will do enough to stimulate the economy. Critics say it doesn’t do enough to solve the high cost of going to college. Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton says working with the state and federal government on scholarship opportunities becomes part of the portfolio for higher education.
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
WIBW
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
K-State hoping Deuce Vaughn leads the way to top of Big 12
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman likes to tell a story from late April or early May, back when his program was conducting a youth football camp, and he found himself watching running back Deuce Vaughn sign autographs for kids. “We had a session that ended...
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
