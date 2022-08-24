ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, KS

beloitcall.com

Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title

Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
SIMPSON, KS
WIBW

K-State to host Meet The Cats after two-year hiatus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football fans can make their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, August 27 to meet their favorite Wildcats and get autographs. For the first time in two years, the football program is hosting its Meet The Cats event, encouraging fans to join the team on the concourse of the stadium at 2:00 p.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

K-State President Linton on student debt, enrollment

Debate continues in the public sphere over whether the action will do enough to stimulate the economy. Critics say it doesn’t do enough to solve the high cost of going to college. Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton says working with the state and federal government on scholarship opportunities becomes part of the portfolio for higher education.
MANHATTAN, KS
Palmer, KS
Great Bend Post

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond

On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

RCPD on the hunt for two men who raped 18-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for two men who reportedly raped an 18-year-old in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan. Officers said an 18-year-old female...
MANHATTAN, KS

