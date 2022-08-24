Read full article on original website
Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school
BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
House fire in southwest Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
New Gage County Tourism Director hired
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce now has a new tourism director to work alongside with. Megan Bartz has been hired as the new Gage County Tourism Coordinator. She is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate in marketing and management. Bartz fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kristen Jensen, who took a new job with the Beatrice Campus of Southeast Community College.
Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
Natural gas leak shuts down north Beatrice intersection area
BEATRICE – A natural gas leak forced closure of an intersection early Saturday in a southeast Nebraska City. Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Police were sent to the Indian Creek Mall area, where a gas leak was reported off the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 77 and Industrial Row. Beatrice Police Officer Joe McCormick says a perimeter was set up around the area to keep traffic away from what was expected to be a lengthy repair process.
The Charming Small Town In Nebraska That Was Named After A Creek
We’re in no danger of a shortage when it comes to charming small towns in Nebraska. From one border to the other, Nebraska is almost all small towns and little cities. Let’s take a day trip to the village of Elk Creek in Johnson County, just a short hop away from both the Missouri and Kansas borders.
'A great achievement': Gage County plans to pay off Beatrice 6 in early 2023
BEATRICE, Neb. — Gage County is scheduled to make its final payment in the Beatrice 6 settlement in May of 2023, according to county board member Erich Tiemann. The original verdict awarded $28.1 million to the six people who were wrongfully convicted in a 1985 killing, but Tiemann said that's ballooned to a cost of around $30 million for the county with the addition of attorneys' fees. The final $7 million will come in two payments, one in September and the other in May.
Gage County Sheriff to acquire three patrol vehicles
BEATRICE – The sheriff’s office in Gage County will be getting an upgrade for its patrol fleet. The county supervisors Wednesday gave their intent to support purchasing three 2022 Ford Police Interceptor vehicles…S-U-V’s similar to others Sheriff Millard Gustafson’s department has been using. He said waiting to purchase 2023 units would add expense.
Nebraska inmate convicted for murder dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder and...
Public health district shifting from Covid crisis mode, to other health issues
BEATRICE – The head of a public health agency that serves southeast Nebraska says her staff is welcoming a return to focusing efforts on something other than Covid-19. Although the pandemic remains with new variants of the coronavirus and development of additional booster vaccines, Kim Showalter of Public Health Solutions says it’s different from the days when the district focused primarily on risk dials and the changing federal guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
