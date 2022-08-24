ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County Sheriff's Office looking to hire dispatchers, hosting career event

By CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

Macomb County Sheriff's Office Looking To Hire Dispatchers, Hosting Career Event 00:48

(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for dispatchers, and anyone interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday.

Officials say six to seven months of training is required upon hire, which Macomb County dispatch director Angela Elsey says is standard.

The new hires will then move onto call-taking training, fire and EMS dispatching, and police radio training where they begin dispatching law enforcement calls. It also includes a phase where they learn administrative duties.

Elsey says training is individualized.

For more information, visit the "Career Opportunities" page at hrlr.macombgov.org .

