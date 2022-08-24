Read full article on original website
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Taste of Greektown takes over Halsted Street this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The 32nd annual Taste of Greektown kicks off this weekend.From Friday to Sunday, check out Greek cuisine and culture on Halsted Street to Adams to Van Buren. The festival will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 on Saturday and Sunday. Support local businesses and enjoy live music during this community celebration.
wgnradio.com
Manny’s Deli celebrates 80 years of serving Chicagoans
Dan Raskin, 4th generation owner of Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their legacy of serving Chicagoans for 80 years and the new smoked pastrami sandwich they’re serving in honor of the celebration. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic
BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
Four Things To Do in Chicago, Aug. 25-Aug. 31
Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursday, Aug. 25 – 🧺 Grab a blanket and pack a meal for a screening of the documentary, Southeast: A City Within a City, at Big Marsh Park in the Southeast Side. The event is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Send a message to acitywithinacity on Instagram to RSVP!
midwestliving.com
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Here’s where you can eat the famous chocolate cake from ‘The Bear’
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. You Can Eat The Chocolate Cake Made Famous On ‘The Bear’ At Loaf Lounge, Now Open In Avondale: The neighborhood cafe, from husband-and-wife chefs Sarah Mispagel and Ben Lustbader, brings bread, pastries, sandwiches and more to Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue.
Chicago Defender
The 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts Returns to Washington Park
Chicago’s largest celebration of Black culture returns following a two-year hiatus, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. This family friendly cultural arts celebration brings the art, music, sights, tastes, and sounds of Africa to Chicago – all in a replicated African village in the heart of Chicago’s south side!
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Palatine
WGN Radio is showcasing the northwest suburban village of Palatine this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Palatine video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in August.
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families
If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
fox32chicago.com
What's happening in Chicago this weekend?
CHICAGO - With multiple festivals and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Chicago’s Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
For Sale: Chicago Man’s Castle Honoring Late Wife Is Listed At $670K
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind home with a Chicago proper address, I don't think you're going to find anything better than this property. Located at 3410 Carpenter St. in Chicago, this true and genuine castle is a steal with a listing price of $670,000-- but just wait until you see the inside!
buildingupchicago.com
Finally! RIU Plaza Hotel construction has begun at long-vacant Streeterville lot
The lot that sat empty at 150 East Ontario for what seemed like an eternity is finally seeing action. Big action. The RIU Plaza Hotel construction has begun in Streeterville. The City of Chicago issued a permit for caissons and foundation on July 19 for a 28-story, 390-room hotel. W.E. O’Neil is the general contractor. Lucien Lagrange Studio is the design architect. And that’s a big yellow Keller North America rig drilling caissons.
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
