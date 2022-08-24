ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Cold Spring Officials Appoint Interim City Administrator

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring has selected an interim city administrator. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council appointed Kris Dockendorf as the interim administrator. She will replace Brigid Murphy whose last day is Friday. Dockendorf is the city's current Finance Director. The council also approved assigning Administrative Assistant Lois...
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity

Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Becker, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Becker, MN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication#K12#Becker School Board#Becker Public School
103.7 THE LOON

Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet

The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on our Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
103.7 THE LOON

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

$50K Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Wright County

BUFFALO -- There is a big lottery scratch-off winner in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says somebody just won $50,000 playing the game Bankroll at the Holiday Stationstore on Wednesday. Tickets are $20 each to play the game. The top prize is $50,000 and there are 20 of those...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy