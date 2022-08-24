Read full article on original website
Cold Spring Officials Appoint Interim City Administrator
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring has selected an interim city administrator. During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council appointed Kris Dockendorf as the interim administrator. She will replace Brigid Murphy whose last day is Friday. Dockendorf is the city's current Finance Director. The council also approved assigning Administrative Assistant Lois...
Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
CMHTTF Releases Child Solicitation Training Video for Parents
ST. CLOUD -- A new public service video gives an inside look at how undercover officers with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force work to catch men soliciting children in online chat rooms. The video is being released to bring about awareness to parents on how kids are being...
Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity
Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
Meet Miss Minnesota USA – Madeline Helget from Clearwater [INTERVIEW]
This week I had the opportunity to meet Miss Minnesota USA 2022, Madeline Helget from Clearwater. Madeline was crowned back in May and will be the reigning Miss until next spring when the next pageant takes place. Growing up with two brothers, Madeline's mom got her into pageants to try...
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
Update: Train Strikes, Kills Man Standing on Tracks
CLEAR LAKE -- An Amtrak train has hit a pedestrian near Clear Lake. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the train hit the man standing on the railroad tracks just south of Clear Lake. The Amtrak train was heading east at about 9:00 a.m. Friday when it hit the man...
Annual ‘Cookout With Cops’ Happening In Sartell This Week
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Police Department will be firing up the grills this week for the annual "Cookout with Cops." The event is for Sartell community members 55-years-old and older to spend some time getting to know local law enforcement on a personal level. In addition to the...
Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet
The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on our Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
$50K Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Wright County
BUFFALO -- There is a big lottery scratch-off winner in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says somebody just won $50,000 playing the game Bankroll at the Holiday Stationstore on Wednesday. Tickets are $20 each to play the game. The top prize is $50,000 and there are 20 of those...
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Check Out This Huge Saturday Flea Market
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Authorities Looking for Suspect in Clearwater Bank Robbery
CLEARWATER -- Authorities are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery in Clearwater Monday afternoon. The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the American Heritage Bank after a man approached the counter and said he had a gun. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities...
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
Fire Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Sartell
SARTELL -- Fire crews were called to a house fire in Sartell early Tuesday morning. The call came in at around 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of 4th Street North. Police say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. Authorities say two police officers were able to force...
