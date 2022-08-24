ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
optometrytimes.com

SCOPA 2022: A review of topical medication classes in eyecare

Brad Sutton, OD, FAAO, FORS, shares highlights from his SCOPA 2022 presentation, "Topical Pharmacology Rounds." Brad Sutton, OD, FAAO, FORS, clinical professor at Indiana University School of Optometry, and service chief of the Indianapolis Eye Care Center speaks with Optometry Times® editor Kassi Jackson, sharing highlights from his presentation, "Topical pharmacology rounds," which he presented during this year's South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association's (SCOPA) annual meeting in hilton Head.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
optometrytimes.com

SCOPA 2022: Low vision considerations, treatments, and tools

Jamie Ho, OD, FAAO, FCOVD, shares highlights from her SCOPA 2022 presentation, "Tools and considerations for low vision rehabilitation." Jamie Ho, OD, FAAO, FCOVD, neuro-rehabilitation optometrist with subspecialties in low vision and brain injury, speaks with Optometry Times® editor Kassi Jackson, sharing highlights from her presentation, "Tools and considerations for low vision rehabilitation," which she presented during this year's South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association's (SCOPA) annual meeting in Hilton Head.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
optometrytimes.com

SCOPA: Intersection of artificial intelligence and telemedicine

Leo P. Semes, OD, FAAO, highlights his presentation on "Artificial intelligence and telemedicine," presented during the 115th annual SCOPA meeting. Optometry Times®' Alex Delaney-Gesing speaks with Leo P. Semes, OD, FAAO, professor emeritus of optometry at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, on the highlights and key takeaways from his discussion titled "Artificial intelligence and telemedicine," presented during the 115th annual South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association (SCOPA) meeting in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Digital Media#Media Play#Optometry Times#Od#Faao#Lewenson Pediatric#Binocular Vision Service
optometrytimes.com

Reviewing the latest contact lens launches

Check out expert insight on the most recent lens launches to expand the options accessible to our patients based on their specific needs. The contact lens market has always been bustling with new and innovative contact lenses for all types of patients. This is a fantastic opportunity for optometrists to expand the options accessible to patients based on their specific needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy