nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
optometrytimes.com
SCOPA 2022: A review of topical medication classes in eyecare
Brad Sutton, OD, FAAO, FORS, shares highlights from his SCOPA 2022 presentation, "Topical Pharmacology Rounds." Brad Sutton, OD, FAAO, FORS, clinical professor at Indiana University School of Optometry, and service chief of the Indianapolis Eye Care Center speaks with Optometry Times® editor Kassi Jackson, sharing highlights from his presentation, "Topical pharmacology rounds," which he presented during this year's South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association's (SCOPA) annual meeting in hilton Head.
optometrytimes.com
SCOPA 2022: Low vision considerations, treatments, and tools
Jamie Ho, OD, FAAO, FCOVD, shares highlights from her SCOPA 2022 presentation, "Tools and considerations for low vision rehabilitation." Jamie Ho, OD, FAAO, FCOVD, neuro-rehabilitation optometrist with subspecialties in low vision and brain injury, speaks with Optometry Times® editor Kassi Jackson, sharing highlights from her presentation, "Tools and considerations for low vision rehabilitation," which she presented during this year's South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association's (SCOPA) annual meeting in Hilton Head.
optometrytimes.com
SCOPA: Intersection of artificial intelligence and telemedicine
Leo P. Semes, OD, FAAO, highlights his presentation on "Artificial intelligence and telemedicine," presented during the 115th annual SCOPA meeting. Optometry Times®' Alex Delaney-Gesing speaks with Leo P. Semes, OD, FAAO, professor emeritus of optometry at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, on the highlights and key takeaways from his discussion titled "Artificial intelligence and telemedicine," presented during the 115th annual South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association (SCOPA) meeting in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
optometrytimes.com
Reviewing the latest contact lens launches
Check out expert insight on the most recent lens launches to expand the options accessible to our patients based on their specific needs. The contact lens market has always been bustling with new and innovative contact lenses for all types of patients. This is a fantastic opportunity for optometrists to expand the options accessible to patients based on their specific needs.
