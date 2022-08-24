Read full article on original website
Instagram Tightens Default Content Settings for Users 16 Years Old and Below
The strictest Sensitive Material Control level will be automatically applied to new users under the age of 16, and they will get push alerts asking them to choose additional filters to prevent sensitive and violent material. Instagram Will Set the Most Strict Sensitive Content Control as Default for Teen Users.
How Content Creators can be Enabled to Benefit the Global Economy; Conversation with Kevin Smith, Influencer Marketing Specialist
Nearly ten years ago, social media began its journey of integrating itself into everyday people's daily lives. As of today, approximately four billion people across the world use at least one social media platform, whether it be as a source of entertainment or income. With the normalization of social media came the influencers, the stars, and the cause célèbre that were quick to adapt to the digital transition and benefit from its growing popularity, marking the birth of social media influencers.
Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR Vice President Leaves the Facebook Owner — But Why?
Meta's Horizon Worlds virtual reality Vice President is reportedly leaving the Facebook and Instagram owner. The departure of the key person to the ambitious metaverse and virtual reality project of Meta comes shortly after its Mark Zuckerberg avatar has been heavily mocked online. (Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MENLO PARK,...
Instagram Clarifies Viral Post Saying It Does Not Share Precise Location of Users
Instagram was stormed by users who turned off their precise location. There were numerous posts on Instagram that went viral for encouraging users to turn off the precise location in the app's mobile phone permissions. The posts claim that Instagram will share a user's specific location with other people who...
New Twitter Shopping Features Pose ‘High Risks’ to Cause ‘individual, Societal Harm,’ Says Leaked Internal Memo
Newly announced shopping features on Twitter pose considerable content moderation risks that may lead to "individual and societal harm," a leaked memo addressed to Twitter employees retrieved by The Verge revealed. The memo was emailed in early July to Twitter employees, a source who knows the content of the email...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Meta Plans to Create Customer Support Division to Help Users Who Lost Their Accounts
Rumor has it that Meta would establish a customer service division to assist customers whose content or profiles were inadvertently deleted, relieving many users of such persistent problems. Meta Will Soon Provide Assitance for Its Users Through Its Customer Service Support Division. Users' long-standing complaint about Meta's lack of customer...
Google Play Games Beta for PC Opens in Five Countries — But All Outside the US
Google Play Games for Windows PC opened its beta in five countries, but all of them are outside of the United States. And as such, gamers based in either Australia or Thailand could start enjoying the beta version of Google Play Games. Google Play Games Beta for PC Expands. According...
Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg Will No Longer Give Depositions Over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Meta has chosen the easy way out. The social media giant has recently agreed to settle with the plaintiffs of the lawsuit connected to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were previously in line to give hours of deposition as part of the proceedings.
Google Employees Complain About COVID-19 Outbreaks After Return-To-Office Mandate
Google employees have raised concerns about the frequent notifications of COVID-19 infections in the midst of their return to work. Some Google employees are beginning to question the legitimacy of the company's return-to-office mandates as they continue to receive regular notifications from the management regarding Covid-19 infections. The employees have...
Google Brings Back Duo’s Old Icon After It Rebrands As Meet — But Why?
In June, Google announced its plan to merge its two different video calling platforms, Meet and Duo. A month later, the tech giant started incorporating more of Meet's features into Duo in order to prepare for the switch. Meet also received a new green icon as part of the merger.
Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Release Date of Quest Pro in the Joe Rogan Experience
Mark Zuckerburg has confirmed that Meta's Quest Pro VR headset would come out in October. One of Spotify's most popular podcast shows, the Joe Rogan Experience, surprisingly had Mark Zuckerburg as a guest on it. At the opening of the episode, Rogan complimented the Meta CEO, describing how impressive the...
You Can Now Play Wordle in The New York Times Crossword App
The New York Times crossword app has now integrated the widely popular web -based word game. The free-to-play web-based game developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle called Wordle is now available in the The New York Times Crossword app on iOS and Android devices. The fun word-guessing game joins the array of addictive The New York Times Crossword variants such as Spelling Bee and more. Users who enjoy Wordle on desktop and mobile website can still continue to do so as well.
Sony Implements PlayStation 5 Price Hike in Most Markets — Is the US Included?
Sony cited "challenging economic conditions" as the reason why it decided to implement a price hike on PlayStation 5. On the PlayStation blog, president and CEO Jim Ryan has announced that Sony Interactive Entertainment is increasing the console's price in most markets, as per Engadget. With this, the gamers who...
LastPass Password Manager Admits it Had a Data Breach — Should You Change Your Passwords?
LastPass password manager, which claims to be the no. 1 globally, admits that it had suffered from a data breach, wherein a hacker stole some of its internal files. However, the password manager still believes that the cyber attackers were unable to access the password of their users. LastPass Password...
Netflix Confirms Testing Various Gaming Features, Including Game Handles
Netflix is testing game handles in an effort to boost offers for its gaming sector. Beginning last month, Netflix rolled out and enabled a feature that lets users establish distinctive game handles in a selection of its mobile games, starting with Into The Breach and moving on to Mahjong Solitaire, Bowling Ballers, and Heads Up!
Netflix Planning on Ad-Supported Plan with $7 to $9 Price Tag
The streaming giant is currently mulling on a $7 to $9 price tag for its ad-supported tier. Netflix is planning to put a $7 to $9 price tag on its upcoming ad-supported plan, a media outlet revealed on Friday. The streaming giant is looking to introduce its budget-friendly, ad-supported tier towards the end of the year in six geographies, with a wider rollout sometime next year.
Location is Everything, Especially In Tech
The Silicon Valley is the mecca for all things technology, but it's not the end all be all for advancing your technical business. By examining the Wve Labs business model, they were surprisingly able to take their business endeavors from Los Angeles to Newport Beach, CA for a more fruitful experience.
Samsung Shares Video of How Foldable Phones are Assembled with the Help of Robots
In terms of durability, Samsung made a leap with the foldables that it released last year. The Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 offer serious water resistance plus an IPX8 rating, indicating that the company is serious when it comes to making durable devices. This year's phone, the Z...
Peloton Now Sells its Fitness Bikes on Amazon Amid Declining Sales
Peloton Bike is now available on Amazon, along with its other fitness offerings, such as the Guide and its apparel. It comes after the fitness gear firm, amid declining sales, had struck a deal with the giant e-commerce platform to sell its products to more customers. Peloton Bike Now Sells...
