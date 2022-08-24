Nearly ten years ago, social media began its journey of integrating itself into everyday people's daily lives. As of today, approximately four billion people across the world use at least one social media platform, whether it be as a source of entertainment or income. With the normalization of social media came the influencers, the stars, and the cause célèbre that were quick to adapt to the digital transition and benefit from its growing popularity, marking the birth of social media influencers.

INSTAGRAM ・ 1 DAY AGO