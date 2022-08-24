ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Tightens Default Content Settings for Users 16 Years Old and Below

The strictest Sensitive Material Control level will be automatically applied to new users under the age of 16, and they will get push alerts asking them to choose additional filters to prevent sensitive and violent material. Instagram Will Set the Most Strict Sensitive Content Control as Default for Teen Users.
How Content Creators can be Enabled to Benefit the Global Economy; Conversation with Kevin Smith, Influencer Marketing Specialist

Nearly ten years ago, social media began its journey of integrating itself into everyday people's daily lives. As of today, approximately four billion people across the world use at least one social media platform, whether it be as a source of entertainment or income. With the normalization of social media came the influencers, the stars, and the cause célèbre that were quick to adapt to the digital transition and benefit from its growing popularity, marking the birth of social media influencers.
Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR Vice President Leaves the Facebook Owner — But Why?

Meta's Horizon Worlds virtual reality Vice President is reportedly leaving the Facebook and Instagram owner. The departure of the key person to the ambitious metaverse and virtual reality project of Meta comes shortly after its Mark Zuckerberg avatar has been heavily mocked online. (Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MENLO PARK,...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Meta Plans to Create Customer Support Division to Help Users Who Lost Their Accounts

Rumor has it that Meta would establish a customer service division to assist customers whose content or profiles were inadvertently deleted, relieving many users of such persistent problems. Meta Will Soon Provide Assitance for Its Users Through Its Customer Service Support Division. Users' long-standing complaint about Meta's lack of customer...
Google Employees Complain About COVID-19 Outbreaks After Return-To-Office Mandate

Google employees have raised concerns about the frequent notifications of COVID-19 infections in the midst of their return to work. Some Google employees are beginning to question the legitimacy of the company's return-to-office mandates as they continue to receive regular notifications from the management regarding Covid-19 infections. The employees have...
Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Release Date of Quest Pro in the Joe Rogan Experience

Mark Zuckerburg has confirmed that Meta's Quest Pro VR headset would come out in October. One of Spotify's most popular podcast shows, the Joe Rogan Experience, surprisingly had Mark Zuckerburg as a guest on it. At the opening of the episode, Rogan complimented the Meta CEO, describing how impressive the...
You Can Now Play Wordle in The New York Times Crossword App

The New York Times crossword app has now integrated the widely popular web -based word game. The free-to-play web-based game developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle called Wordle is now available in the The New York Times Crossword app on iOS and Android devices. The fun word-guessing game joins the array of addictive The New York Times Crossword variants such as Spelling Bee and more. Users who enjoy Wordle on desktop and mobile website can still continue to do so as well.
Netflix Confirms Testing Various Gaming Features, Including Game Handles

Netflix is testing game handles in an effort to boost offers for its gaming sector. Beginning last month, Netflix rolled out and enabled a feature that lets users establish distinctive game handles in a selection of its mobile games, starting with Into The Breach and moving on to Mahjong Solitaire, Bowling Ballers, and Heads Up!
Netflix Planning on Ad-Supported Plan with $7 to $9 Price Tag

The streaming giant is currently mulling on a $7 to $9 price tag for its ad-supported tier. Netflix is planning to put a $7 to $9 price tag on its upcoming ad-supported plan, a media outlet revealed on Friday. The streaming giant is looking to introduce its budget-friendly, ad-supported tier towards the end of the year in six geographies, with a wider rollout sometime next year.
Location is Everything, Especially In Tech

The Silicon Valley is the mecca for all things technology, but it's not the end all be all for advancing your technical business. By examining the Wve Labs business model, they were surprisingly able to take their business endeavors from Los Angeles to Newport Beach, CA for a more fruitful experience.
Peloton Now Sells its Fitness Bikes on Amazon Amid Declining Sales

Peloton Bike is now available on Amazon, along with its other fitness offerings, such as the Guide and its apparel. It comes after the fitness gear firm, amid declining sales, had struck a deal with the giant e-commerce platform to sell its products to more customers. Peloton Bike Now Sells...
