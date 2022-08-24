Taylor Denny of Cooper’s Tavern in Little River brings his doggone good story and delights to Carolina A.M. on National Dog Day. Cooper’s Tavern is named after Taylor’s family dog who makes frequent visits. Cooper’s Tavern is dog friendly and encouraged. There’s a place for dogs to play while their owners have a craft beer. But no one can leave without one of their appetizers, wedge salads (in which Taylor’s mom makes the crumbled bleu cheese), poke salmon, sandwiches, nachos, or dessert! If you go, be sure to share a picture of your dog so they can put put it on their paw wall. And tell them, you saw their debut on Carolina A.M.

LITTLE RIVER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO