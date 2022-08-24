Read full article on original website
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
Waccamaw Market Cooperative coordinates and manages community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get’s some fresh produce and products right in your backyard from your neighbors. The Waccamaw Market Cooperative offers just that by providing a place where people comfortably gather and meet. They have locations from Surfside all the way to North Myrtle Beach. Come along...
State program gives Pee Dee, Georgetown Counties access to quality internet
WPDE — Spinning wheels and poor connection may be a thing of the past for residents in rural areas of the Palmetto State thanks to a new state program. State agencies invested nearly $30 million in the Rural Broadband Grant Program (RBGP). The program was awarded to 22 counties...
SBB in Murrells Inlet to host benefit for longtime community member who has cervical cancer
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet motorcycle bar will host a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit a community member whose cervical cancer has returned after being in remission. The event for Roxanne Barber will be from noon to 7 p.m. at SBB. Barber grew up in the Grand Strand and has been a […]
College’s Best Anglers Decide Bassmaster National Championship On Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The best college anglers in the country will celebrate Labor Day weekend by competing in the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship at Winyah Bay presented by Bass Pro Shops Sept. 2-4 in Georgetown, S.C. Located on the east coast of South Carolina between Myrtle...
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
Rural route for cyclists raises doubts on priorities
It will cost $2.1 million a mile to build a multi-use path and related facilities along 23 miles of roads in the western part of Georgetown County, according to a feasibility study presented to County Council this week. “This is not just a transportation project. This is a recreation and...
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
Tidelands Health expands neurosciences hub at Waccamaw Medical Park West
MURRELLS INLET S.C (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is expanding its neurosciences hub at Waccamaw Medical Park West in Murrells Inlet. The hospital is adding providers who offer a new level of care and treatment for a variety of brain conditions so residents can get treatment locally without having to travel out of the area. Carol […]
MUSC new hospital construction underway, on track to open in 2023
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee hospitals will be closing their doors soon, making way for a new medical center. MUSC Black River Medical Center, a brand new $50 million-dollar hospital, will help expand services to patients in need and replace hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City. It’s...
Groups claim county can’t manage growth
Problems at a multi-family development in Murrells Inlet show that Georgetown County is unable to manage high-density projects, according to two citizens groups. The findings from a review of work at Sunnyside Village were cited in last week’s 3-2 decisions by the Georgetown County Planning Commission to recommend the county withhold site plan approval from two proposed townhouse developments in the Parkersville community at Pawleys Island.
2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
Conway homeowners file complaint against HOA
CONWAY, S.C.(WBTW) – The Alpharetta Farms development has filed a complaint against homeowner association company Wright Management after the homeowners said the HOA didn’t follow its bylaws. A meeting to address Wright Management and Alpharetta Farms Board’s failure to provide financial statements and hold annual meetings for the last five years was originally scheduled for […]
Myrtle Beach City Council approves motions targeting road safety, updates planned for city’s busiest roadways
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some of the most traveled roads in Myrtle Beach will be upgraded to help keep drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists safe. This comes after the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, where four motions regarding a Municipal State Highway Project agreement between the city council and SCDOT were approved.
Have a Doggone Good Treat at Cooper’s Tavern in Little River Today!
Taylor Denny of Cooper’s Tavern in Little River brings his doggone good story and delights to Carolina A.M. on National Dog Day. Cooper’s Tavern is named after Taylor’s family dog who makes frequent visits. Cooper’s Tavern is dog friendly and encouraged. There’s a place for dogs to play while their owners have a craft beer. But no one can leave without one of their appetizers, wedge salads (in which Taylor’s mom makes the crumbled bleu cheese), poke salmon, sandwiches, nachos, or dessert! If you go, be sure to share a picture of your dog so they can put put it on their paw wall. And tell them, you saw their debut on Carolina A.M.
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
The Sun Belt squad from Coastal Carolina will be making its first appearance in Charlottesville when the Chanticleers take on the Virginia Cavaliers for the first time in program history. They’re coming off an impressive 2021 season and will be looking to run it back with similar success in 2022.
South Carolina woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion, S.C. liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
