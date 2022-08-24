ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Rural route for cyclists raises doubts on priorities

It will cost $2.1 million a mile to build a multi-use path and related facilities along 23 miles of roads in the western part of Georgetown County, according to a feasibility study presented to County Council this week. “This is not just a transportation project. This is a recreation and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

MUSC new hospital construction underway, on track to open in 2023

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee hospitals will be closing their doors soon, making way for a new medical center. MUSC Black River Medical Center, a brand new $50 million-dollar hospital, will help expand services to patients in need and replace hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City. It’s...
LAKE CITY, SC
Coastal Observer

Groups claim county can’t manage growth

Problems at a multi-family development in Murrells Inlet show that Georgetown County is unable to manage high-density projects, according to two citizens groups. The findings from a review of work at Sunnyside Village were cited in last week’s 3-2 decisions by the Georgetown County Planning Commission to recommend the county withhold site plan approval from two proposed townhouse developments in the Parkersville community at Pawleys Island.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Horry County motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. HCFR said lanes of traffic are blocked as of 9:05 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway homeowners file complaint against HOA

CONWAY, S.C.(WBTW) – The Alpharetta Farms development has filed a complaint against homeowner association company Wright Management after the homeowners said the HOA didn’t follow its bylaws. A meeting to address Wright Management and Alpharetta Farms Board’s failure to provide financial statements and hold annual meetings for the last five years was originally scheduled for […]
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Have a Doggone Good Treat at Cooper’s Tavern in Little River Today!

Taylor Denny of Cooper’s Tavern in Little River brings his doggone good story and delights to Carolina A.M. on National Dog Day. Cooper’s Tavern is named after Taylor’s family dog who makes frequent visits. Cooper’s Tavern is dog friendly and encouraged. There’s a place for dogs to play while their owners have a craft beer. But no one can leave without one of their appetizers, wedge salads (in which Taylor’s mom makes the crumbled bleu cheese), poke salmon, sandwiches, nachos, or dessert! If you go, be sure to share a picture of your dog so they can put put it on their paw wall. And tell them, you saw their debut on Carolina A.M.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The Sun Belt squad from Coastal Carolina will be making its first appearance in Charlottesville when the Chanticleers take on the Virginia Cavaliers for the first time in program history. They’re coming off an impressive 2021 season and will be looking to run it back with similar success in 2022.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

