survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
boldsky.com
Smoking Linked To Thicker And Weaker Heart, Says New Study
Studies say that cigarette smoking is a major contributor to heart-related diseases and an overall increase in mortality. More than 30 per cent of deaths from coronary heart disease (CHD) are attributable to either active smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke. Although the direct link between smoking and cardiovascular injury is poorly understood, smoking does cause negative effects on endothelial functions of the heart for a longer time. [1]
