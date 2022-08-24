Studies say that cigarette smoking is a major contributor to heart-related diseases and an overall increase in mortality. More than 30 per cent of deaths from coronary heart disease (CHD) are attributable to either active smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke. Although the direct link between smoking and cardiovascular injury is poorly understood, smoking does cause negative effects on endothelial functions of the heart for a longer time. [1]

HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO