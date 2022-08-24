Read full article on original website
Related
tampabeacon.com
FOOTBALL: Smith powers Jesuit over Wharton
TAMPA—Joquez Smith rushed for 175 yards and Jesuit won its 28th straight regular-season game, beating Wharton on the road 24-13. “Everyone knows what he can do,” Jesuit quarterback Luke Knight said of Smith. “He’s the best running back I've ever played with. Best running back in the state, in the country – I don’t care what you call it.”
Crawford Goes Crazy, Leads Hillcrest Past Armwood Florida
The Armwood Hawks (0-1) took a 9-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa, Al., to take on the Hillcrest Patriots (2-0) in a high profile week two matchup. The Patriots sent the Hawks home to Florida with a 35-25 loss behind the effort of star quarterback Ethan Crawford's five rushing touchdowns. "You...
High School Football Scoreboard
Nine Lakeland-area high schools have football games tonight. Check our scoreboard below for updates during the game and for final scores when they’re over.
Tampa, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tampa. The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Carrollwood Day School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Strawberry Crest High School football team will have a game with King High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Petersburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cambridge Christian School football team will have a game with St. Petersburg Catholic High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cambridge Christian SchoolSt. Petersburg Catholic High School.
wfla.com
Friday Night Blitz: Clearwater Tornadoes vs Lakeland Dreadnaughts
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Tornadoes faced the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in week one. The Dreadnaughts took home the win, beating the Tornadoes 42-6. To see the final scores for other high school football games, click here.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Another Hospital (Or Two?) Headed To Wiregrass Ranch Area
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is also ready to begin construction in Wiregrass Ranch. Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is coming to town, which will give Wesley Chapel three hospitals. If that seems like a lot, it’s not, says Wiregrass Ranch developer JD Porter. “Quite honestly, I doubt...
msn.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse opening first Tampa Bay location in Seminole
A hunting and outdoors store based in Utah is expanding into the Tampa Bay area. Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening its first store in the region at the Seminole City Center shopping plaza in Pinellas County on Sept. 8, according to a news release. The retail chain, found in 30...
There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida
A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
25 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Calling all freaks of the industry.
Worth a drive: Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies are all playing together in Tampa this weekend
Juvenile and CeeLo Green will also be there.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
floridapolitics.com
Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space
The new lease extends through 2037. Shumaker has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year as it expands its presence in the area. The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends its commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037.
fox13news.com
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
fox13news.com
St. Pete accepting proposals for Trop redevelopment site, must include plans for new baseball stadium
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After reviewing hours of feedback from the community, St. Pete leaders have formally begun the process to solicit new ideas on how to best redevelop the Tropicana Field site. This time, proposals must include a baseball stadium. In June, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch scrapped plans...
Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay
Calling all spooky sisters and ghoulish guys, Halloween is on the rise! With so many things to do this Halloween season in Tampa, it’s ghoulishly good to plan early. We’re bringing you the Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay. Bring your special someone or bring...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
Comments / 0