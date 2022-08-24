ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tampabeacon.com

FOOTBALL: Smith powers Jesuit over Wharton

TAMPA—Joquez Smith rushed for 175 yards and Jesuit won its 28th straight regular-season game, beating Wharton on the road 24-13. “Everyone knows what he can do,” Jesuit quarterback Luke Knight said of Smith. “He’s the best running back I've ever played with. Best running back in the state, in the country – I don’t care what you call it.”
TAMPA, FL
92.9 WTUG

Crawford Goes Crazy, Leads Hillcrest Past Armwood Florida

The Armwood Hawks (0-1) took a 9-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa, Al., to take on the Hillcrest Patriots (2-0) in a high profile week two matchup. The Patriots sent the Hawks home to Florida with a 35-25 loss behind the effort of star quarterback Ethan Crawford's five rushing touchdowns. "You...
SEFFNER, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Another Hospital (Or Two?) Headed To Wiregrass Ranch Area

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute is also ready to begin construction in Wiregrass Ranch. Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is coming to town, which will give Wesley Chapel three hospitals. If that seems like a lot, it’s not, says Wiregrass Ranch developer JD Porter. “Quite honestly, I doubt...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

There's (apparently) a haunted Hungry Howie's in Spring Hill, Florida

A Hungry Howie's Restaurant"Hungry Howie's Pizza" by .Larry Page is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Since moving to Orlando, there's one thing I've enjoyed about Florida is all the different restaurants and food chains that are unique to this state. There are so many different places to try you might never have enough time, but it sure is fun to try and get to them all. And one of the places I highly recommend would be Hungry Howie's Pizza. I have never seen this pizza joint anywhere else in the country, and it's a darned shame because it is the perfect slice. Bonus points for the different flavored crusts available (Butter Crust and Ranch slap, just FYI. )
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition

A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space

The new lease extends through 2037. Shumaker has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year as it expands its presence in the area. The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends its commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

