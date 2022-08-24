ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
drugtopics.com

COVID-19 Incubation Period Varies by SARS-CoV-2 Strain

With the evolution of different COVID-19 variants, finding the mean incubation period has become more complex. Consistent evolution and mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus throughout the pandemic has highlighted the importance of identifying the incubation period of variants, according to research results published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers have conducted...
SCIENCE
drugtopics.com

COVID-19: An Attack on the Brain

What are the long term psychiatric and neuropsychiatric complications of COVID-19? In his presentation, “Psychiatric Complications of COVID-19” at the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference in San Diego, John J. Miller, MD, explored the broad range of psychiatric and neuropsychiatric effects of COVID-19. “We’ve all...
MENTAL HEALTH
drugtopics.com

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Costs Reduced with IFX biosimilar

Although further studies are needed to confirm the long-term effects, recent studies have shown the infliximab biosimilar to be a safe, effective, and cost reducing treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases. The infliximab (IFX) biosimilar CT-P13 (Remsima) is equally effective and safe as its reference drug at treating inflammatory bowel diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drugtopics.com

Looking at the CAR-T Therapy Landscape

More of these treatments have been approved, but supply chain issues and cost remain obstacles. CAR-T therapies are a new and promising treatment for cancer. The global market for CAR-T therapies is projected to increase from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $11.8 billion by 2025, according to MarketsandMarkets. But some...
HEALTH
drugtopics.com

Leukemia Patients Turn to Online Pharmacies Due to Escape High Drug Prices

Researchers report that half of the online pharmacies are rogue operations that may operate without a license or have other serious shortcomings. The high cost of chemotherapy drugs is leading some leukemia patients to buy medications online from rogue web sites, a new study found. Gleevec (imatinib), the first-line treatment...
HEALTH

