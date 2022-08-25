Ranch and hot sauce fans can't wait to try this Truff, Hidden Valley Ranch collab

Condiment fans are clamoring on social media over the luxurious and spicy new collaboration from Hidden Valley Ranch and hot sauce company Truff, Spicy Truffle Ranch.

The two companies announced the ultra-limited release on Tuesday, encouraging interested tasters to join the online waitlist to get notified when the black truffle infused hot sauce and ranch dressing blend goes live later this month.

TRUFF - PHOTO: Hidden Valley Ranch and TRUFF collaborated to create a limited-edition 18-ounce bottle of the hybrid condiment.

From pizza to chicken wings, ranch and hot sauce are a well-known go-to for all things dipping, dunking and drizzling, so it comes as no surprise that fans are hyped about the hybrid Spicy Truffle Ranch blend.

Truff Co-Founder and co-CEO Nick Ajluni told "Good Morning America" the initial fan reaction has "been insane."

"We really didn’t know what to expect, but the Internet is going absolutely crazy," Ajluni said. "Our inboxes are flooded with comments and DMs telling us how TRUFF and Hidden Valley Ranch are the perfect pair."

Ranch has been the number one most requested product, according to the co-founder, "so the idea of creating a ranch has been a thought for a while."

"If we were to dive into the ranch world, we knew we had to do it with the OG, Hidden Valley Ranch. We spent a lot of time formulating [and] working with the Hidden Valley team and our team to come up with the perfect marriage of TRUFF and Hidden Valley. The end result is a luxurious mixture featuring the spice of red chiles, umami depth of black truffles, and tangy, creaminess of ranch dressing - all of which combine to become a truly elevated condiment."

Deb Crandall, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch, hailed Truff as "the perfect partner" to deliver ranch fans a "new and unexpected" flavor experience.

Truff Hot Sauce, an upscale version of the spicy pantry staple, first reached viral acclaim when it debuted in 2017 and quickly became the fastest-growing company in the hot sauce space with its distinctive flavors, sleek bottle and truffle-shaped cap. The company now offers a variety of products, including pasta sauce, mayonnaise, and truffle oil.

Previous iterations of Truff Hot Sauce have been tried and beloved by celebrities like Oprah and Machine Gun Kelly to home cooks who snagged the sauce from GMA Deals with Tory Johnson.

TRUFF - PHOTO: Hidden Valley Ranch and TRUFF collaborated to create a limited-edition 18-ounce bottle of the hybrid condiment.

Ajluni also revealed that in total, the brands produced "a couple thousand bottles" and recommended customers who want a taste sign up for the waitlist with notifications.

The limited-time Spicy Truffle Ranch sauce officially goes live Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. ET and will be available for $24.99 in TRUFF's larger 18-ounce "magnum" bottles while supplies last.