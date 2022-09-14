ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Are Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland Still Together? Relationship Updates

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland still together? The Pitch Perfect star and her estranged husband kept their love out of the public eye! Keep reading for details on where their relationship stands now.

Meet the ‘Selling the OC’ Stars: Details on the Netflix Stars, Taglines

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Still Together?

The Selling the OC star announced in September 2022 that he and the actress had split .

"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Tyler announced via Instagram . "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

While they were together, the former flames kept their relationship low-key and off social media. Ahead of their split, Tyler spoke about his wife during an interview with Entertainment Tonight .

"You will not see her on the show," the Netflix star said in August 2022 , referring to his reality show. "But she's supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful."

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Married?

The exes officially tied the knot in March 2020.

"I got to look at Tyler, take his hands, and I've never felt more safe," the John Tucker Must Die actress told The Knot in July 2020 of her and Tyler's wedding day. "I wasn't nervous at all. It was all about us talking to each other and telling each other our hearts. It was perfect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbATE_0hTaFGgs00

How Did Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Meet?

Surprisingly, the duo had their first interaction via social media.

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line,” Brittany recalled to People in February 2020.

Is Selling Sunset' Real? Here's the Tea on the Oppenheim Group and Cast

“We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” Tyler said in the same interview. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

Did Tyler Stanaland Cheat on Brittany Snow?

During the first season of Selling the OC , it's revealed that one of Tyler's coworkers at the Oppenheim Group — Kayla Cardona — tried to kiss him after she had been drinking. Tyler, for his part, did not engage. Following the drama, Kayla and Tyler cleared the air on camera.

"I know the other night I made a huge mistake. I don't remember everything, but I do remember my attempt. I guess, I tried to kiss you or something and I'm really, really sorry. And I want you to know that you will never be put in that type of situation again and I'm just really so sorry for doing that," Kayla told Tyler during their meeting.

"Obviously, it was just a wild night and nothing happened, but it was enough that it made me feel uncomfortable and it wasn't the first time. I think we've all gone out and had that kind of experience," Tyler replied. "So, moving forward I need to make sure that there are boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally."

From there, the Netflix stars vowed to "move forward."

What Does Brittany Snow Think of 'Selling the OC'

The luxury realtor revealed that Brittany has watched the show and found it “entertaining,” before noting that they like to “keep their professional lives separate.”

“ That was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way,” he told Us Weekly in August 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding to Nikki Bella

Happy for them. Carrie Ann Inaba sent love to ex Artem Chigvintsev after his wedding to Nikki Bella. “Congratulations,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 54, wrote via an Instagram Story of the joint wedding post by Bella, 38, and Chigvintsev, 40, on Monday, August 29. Inaba tagged both her ex-boyfriend and the Total Bellas star and added a slew of red heart emojis.
THEATER & DANCE
wegotthiscovered.com

Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband

Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Snow
ETOnline.com

Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Selling Sunset
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce

Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Euphoria’s Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Divorce and More

Still a family. Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have been candid about how their relationship changed in the wake of their 2018 split. The Grey’s Anatomy alum and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2004. When asked about how their romance began, Dane told Flaunt magazine in 2008, “It’s probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: ‘You wanna go out?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Ten months later, we were married.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy