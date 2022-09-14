Are Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland Still Together? Relationship Updates

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland still together? The Pitch Perfect star and her estranged husband kept their love out of the public eye! Keep reading for details on where their relationship stands now.

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Still Together?

The Selling the OC star announced in September 2022 that he and the actress had split .

"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Tyler announced via Instagram . "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

While they were together, the former flames kept their relationship low-key and off social media. Ahead of their split, Tyler spoke about his wife during an interview with Entertainment Tonight .

"You will not see her on the show," the Netflix star said in August 2022 , referring to his reality show. "But she's supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that's what makes our relationship successful."

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Married?

The exes officially tied the knot in March 2020.

"I got to look at Tyler, take his hands, and I've never felt more safe," the John Tucker Must Die actress told The Knot in July 2020 of her and Tyler's wedding day. "I wasn't nervous at all. It was all about us talking to each other and telling each other our hearts. It was perfect."

How Did Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Meet?

Surprisingly, the duo had their first interaction via social media.

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line,” Brittany recalled to People in February 2020.

“We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” Tyler said in the same interview. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

Did Tyler Stanaland Cheat on Brittany Snow?

During the first season of Selling the OC , it's revealed that one of Tyler's coworkers at the Oppenheim Group — Kayla Cardona — tried to kiss him after she had been drinking. Tyler, for his part, did not engage. Following the drama, Kayla and Tyler cleared the air on camera.

"I know the other night I made a huge mistake. I don't remember everything, but I do remember my attempt. I guess, I tried to kiss you or something and I'm really, really sorry. And I want you to know that you will never be put in that type of situation again and I'm just really so sorry for doing that," Kayla told Tyler during their meeting.

"Obviously, it was just a wild night and nothing happened, but it was enough that it made me feel uncomfortable and it wasn't the first time. I think we've all gone out and had that kind of experience," Tyler replied. "So, moving forward I need to make sure that there are boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally."

From there, the Netflix stars vowed to "move forward."

What Does Brittany Snow Think of 'Selling the OC'

The luxury realtor revealed that Brittany has watched the show and found it “entertaining,” before noting that they like to “keep their professional lives separate.”

“ That was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way,” he told Us Weekly in August 2022.