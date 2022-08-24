EastEnders fans praise Ricky Champ's 'powerhouse' performance after emotional breakdown scene

EastEnders viewers applauded Ricky Champ 's 'phenomenal' acting after his character, Stuart Highway, had an emotional breakdown in heartbreaking scenes.

Stuart has had a turbulent time in EastEnders , after being diagnosed with breast cancer and now suffering with postnatal depression.

His cancer has since been cured but now he's having a brutal battle with his mental health, refusing to accept that he could have postnatal depression.

After some encouragement from Karen Taylor ( Lorraine Stanley ) Stuart went to see a GP about how he was feeling and was prescribed antidepressants.

However, when he was back home, he screwed up the prescription and his mental health spiralled further, with him even buying illegal drugs.

During last night's episode, Stuart held the doctor's surgery hostage after demanding for another appointment, claiming that the doctor had misdiagnosed him.

Stuart took the doctor's and patients hostage in the GP surgery. (Image credit: BBC)

After Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) told him that the doctor was busy and he would have to wait, he exploded with rage and locked the doors.

Stuart was in emotional turmoil and screamed at the doctor, telling her that he wouldn't leave until she saw him.

A terrified Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) tried to comfort Stuart, but he soon broke down in tears as he opened up about his feelings, saying that the pills won't make him better.

Soon enough, his anger boiled over once again when he heard a phone ringing and demanded that everyone hand over their phones.

As Stuart frantically ran around the surgery trying to find something that could explain what was wrong with him, Bernie quickly texted her mum, Karen about the situation.

Stuart lashed out at surrogate Bernie, blaming her for his condition. (Image credit: BBC)

It wasn't long before Karen was banging on the door, asking him to open the door. However, Stuart refused her demands and asked Bernie to show him the text that she sent to prove that Karen didn't contact the police.

As he snatched away her phone, he become enraged when he saw a picture of his baby Roland and became furious with Bernie, telling her that everything was her fault and blamed her for his postnatal depression.

Bernie sobbed as he insulted her, until his cry for help was interrupted by his wife Rainie (Tanya Franks), who had made a dramatic comeback after leaving the Square with Roland.

The couple had an emotional reunion as they wept in each other's arms and admitted their love for each other, but things took a turn for the worse when two police officers barged in wanting to talk to Stuart.

As the intense scenes unfolded, fans showered Ricky with praise for his outstanding performance in portraying such a difficult issue...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

