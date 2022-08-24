Read full article on original website
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Click10.com
Prosecutors seek to establish mental health disorders were not ‘severe enough’ to explain Parkland school shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During cross-examination, Broward County prosecutors confronted the Parkland school shooter’s defense witnesses about their violence risk assessment after they testified about his mental health this week in Fort Lauderdale. Frederick M. Kravitz, a retired clinical psychologist, said he treated Nikolas Cruz for about 13...
Click10.com
Psychiatrist who treated Cruz says he never received school’s warning letter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County Public Schools psychiatrist and therapist signed a two-page letter dated June 5, 2014, and addressed it to Dr. Brett J. Negin to warn him about one of his 15-year-old patients who would go on to commit mass murder. Dr. Nyrma N. Ortiz,...
Click10.com
Cruz’s threat to stab elementary teacher, aide was not ‘serious aggressive’ behavior, psychiatrist says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter’s defense team that is trying to persuade jurors to reject the death penalty as punishment for the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School called a psychiatrist who treated him from 2008 to 2011 to testify on Thursday in Broward County court.
'He dreams of killing others': Witnesses say Nikolas Cruz's childhood marked by paranoia, aggression
FORT LAUDERDALE — In a neighborhood in Parkland, two children played outside. You wouldn’t have guessed that the one with auburn hair was the older of the two. He was smaller than his younger brother, and less coordinated. Less confident. A neighbor called them over to her mailbox and introduced them to Steve Schusler,...
Psychiatrists Testify About Treating Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz
After the two doctors' testimony, the jury has been dismissed until Monday.
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial: Experts mention mental health terms during testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The public defenders who are trying to save the Parkland school shooter’s life are focusing their case on his childhood development and mental health before the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill asked Carolyn...
Click10.com
Defense shows report of Parkland school shooter’s threat to stab teacher, letter on ‘dreams of killing others’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Psychiatrists testified on Thursday that when the Parkland school shooter was a 9-year-old student he threatened to stab a teacher and an aide, hit a classmate with a lunch box, hit someone with a rock, and later as a teenager demonstrated “a preoccupation with guns and the military” and was dreaming of “killing others” and being “covered in blood.”
wild941.com
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1
Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
Click10.com
‘I have open eyes’: Republican appointees take Broward school board seats after suspensions
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a state grand jury recommended the suspension of four Broward County School Board members, Gov. Ron DeSantis tasked four Republican men with replacing the four women, but only one will stay until after the 2024 election. The other three will be replaced after the November election.
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
WSVN-TV
2 South Florida teachers share concerns about staff shortage, low pay amid struggles to make ends meet
(WSVN) - School districts in South Florida and across the country started the school year short of teachers, but current teachers warn the crisis may only get worse. 7’s Kevin Ozebek explains why in tonight’s 7 Investigates. It’s 5:30 p.m., and Jamie Delerme just got home. Jamie...
Parkland shooting trial: Neighbor compares Nikolas Cruz to Alfred Neuman
A former neighbor of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz told jurors Wednesday that the then-10-year-old was "unattractive" and looked like fictitious MAD mascot Alfred Neuman. "Please, and I'm sorry to say this in front of the boy, but he was not attractive. You could see that something's just not right,"...
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 14: Elementary-aged Cruz called himself a 'freak'
FORT LAUDERDALE — Tuesday marks the 14th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors pushing for the death penalty rested their case against Cruz on Aug. 4 after 12 days...
nypressnews.com
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Florida School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released four school board members from office and duties on Friday. DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend
ems1.com
Student with ‘traumatic injuries’ airlifted from high school, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says
A helicopter landed on the school’s football field to transport a student after a possible fall. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton
A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her ...
Comments / 1