Parkland, FL

Prosecutors seek to establish mental health disorders were not ‘severe enough’ to explain Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During cross-examination, Broward County prosecutors confronted the Parkland school shooter’s defense witnesses about their violence risk assessment after they testified about his mental health this week in Fort Lauderdale. Frederick M. Kravitz, a retired clinical psychologist, said he treated Nikolas Cruz for about 13...
Defense shows report of Parkland school shooter’s threat to stab teacher, letter on ‘dreams of killing others’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Psychiatrists testified on Thursday that when the Parkland school shooter was a 9-year-old student he threatened to stab a teacher and an aide, hit a classmate with a lunch box, hit someone with a rock, and later as a teenager demonstrated “a preoccupation with guns and the military” and was dreaming of “killing others” and being “covered in blood.”
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
PARKLAND, FL
Student with ‘traumatic injuries’ airlifted from high school, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

A helicopter landed on the school’s football field to transport a student after a possible fall. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
PINECREST, FL
Motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended by high-speed Tesla in Boca Raton

A motorcyclist who was rear-ended by another driver died of her injuries at Delray Medical Center early Friday. Ingrid Eva Noon, 51, of Boca Raton, was traveling west on Southwest 18th Street on her Kawasaki Vulcan, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Boca Raton man identified as Richard Dorfman was traveling at high speeds and didn’t see Noon on her ...
BOCA RATON, FL

