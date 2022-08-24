Good Morning, News: Ukrainians Brace for Independence Day Attacks, Biden Unveils Student Debt Forgivenness, and Sheriffs Say Man With Guns Totally Fine Nothing to See Here

Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily Scarvie
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Idaho's Abortion Ban Takes Effect, Betsy's on the Ballot, and the White House ROASTS Marjorie Taylor Greene
kpic
Law Enforcement warn of 'rainbow fentanyl' appearing in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be aware of "rainbow fentanyl," a brightly-colored version of the highly-toxic synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States. According to...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: McCarthy Craps on Portland, Laika's Star-Filled Lineup, and Happy "Redacted Affidavit Drop Day"!
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Piping Hot Annotated Redacted Affidavit, the Long Year Since Zenith Had A Valid Permit, and Oregon to Rename Swastika Mountain
WWEEK
A Bystander Called Police After Driver Raged Through East Portland. He Never Heard Back.
Last Sunday, a driver swerved around a barrier and then sped his pickup truck down a blocked-off Portland street, screaming obscenities as cyclists dodged out of the way. A video of the incident was published by BikePortland earlier this week. It happened near Southeast Mill Street and 130th Avenue on...
Rainier man accused of arson spree in Oregon and Washington
A Rainier man was arrested Friday after allegedly starting a series of fires, Cowlitz County Officials say.
msn.com
Family mourning man killed by Oregon officers: ‘What happened isn’t fair’
Laurence Dickson called 911 Tuesday saying he was suicidal, then was shot by McMinnville police when he came out of an apartment with a pellet gun. Said his daughter: "Calling 911 saying, 'I'm suicidal, I need help,' why is it that they shot and killed him and they can't tell me why?”
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: More Lloyd Center Development, Hollywood Water Hogs, and What Portland is Doing to Tackle Climate Change
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
KKK in Portland: Ladies of the Invisible Empire
Women in the 1920s flocked to the Klan in Oregon; some meetings reportedly hit attendance greater than 500 people.The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s, set up as a privately owned company, financed its feverish growth by charging hefty member dues and selling robes and hoods to new recruits. So it was a logical step for the Klan to tap a new market: women's auxiliaries. Four Oregon Klansmen formed the Ladies of the Invisible Empire as a Portland-based company in July 1922. They already had earned lucrative commissions recruiting men to the Portland Klan, one of the largest chapters...
clayconews.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON
MCMINNVILLE, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the...
constructiondive.com
Oregon program helps place formerly incarcerated people in apprenticeships
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. Help Wanted highlights grassroots efforts to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Do you know of a group that is helping attract workers...
WWEEK
Former City of Portland Employee Who Was Working Remotely From Hawaii Sues Over Vaccine Mandate
A former city employee has sued the city of Portland over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate it implemented last year, alleging the city discriminated against her based on religion, then retaliated against her. The plaintiff, a former accountant for the city named Natalya Vasilenko, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court...
6-hour Tigard standoff with armed, barricaded man ends in arrest
Authorities are in a standoff with a barricaded armed man in an apartment in Tigard, police announced Friday evening.
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
The Portland Mercury
It’s Been One Year Since Portland Moved to Stop Zenith’s Oil Operations—So Why Are They Still Operating?
One year ago, the city of Portland took an unprecedented step to stop operations at Zenith Energy by denying the oil transporter a permit required to continue running its Northwest Portland facility. The action, while celebrated by environmental activists who had been urging the city to shut down the facility for years, immediately triggered a lawsuit from Zenith.
Comments / 0