ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Ukrainians Brace for Independence Day Attacks, Biden Unveils Student Debt Forgivenness, and Sheriffs Say Man With Guns Totally Fine Nothing to See Here

By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Idaho's Abortion Ban Takes Effect, Betsy's on the Ballot, and the White House ROASTS Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! How are you?...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Law Enforcement warn of 'rainbow fentanyl' appearing in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be aware of "rainbow fentanyl," a brightly-colored version of the highly-toxic synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States. According to...
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Piping Hot Annotated Redacted Affidavit, the Long Year Since Zenith Had A Valid Permit, and Oregon to Rename Swastika Mountain

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Long Live Kate...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: More Lloyd Center Development, Hollywood Water Hogs, and What Portland is Doing to Tackle Climate Change

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Today's forecast is...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Portland Tribune

KKK in Portland: Ladies of the Invisible Empire

Women in the 1920s flocked to the Klan in Oregon; some meetings reportedly hit attendance greater than 500 people.The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s, set up as a privately owned company, financed its feverish growth by charging hefty member dues and selling robes and hoods to new recruits. So it was a logical step for the Klan to tap a new market: women's auxiliaries. Four Oregon Klansmen formed the Ladies of the Invisible Empire as a Portland-based company in July 1922. They already had earned lucrative commissions recruiting men to the Portland Klan, one of the largest chapters...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Ukraine War#Guns#Independence Day#Ukrainians#Mercury
clayconews.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON

MCMINNVILLE, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 2:07 PM, officers from McMinnville Police Department responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. When officers arrived, the...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
constructiondive.com

Oregon program helps place formerly incarcerated people in apprenticeships

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. Help Wanted highlights grassroots efforts to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Do you know of a group that is helping attract workers...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
EUGENE, OR
The Portland Mercury

It’s Been One Year Since Portland Moved to Stop Zenith’s Oil Operations—So Why Are They Still Operating?

One year ago, the city of Portland took an unprecedented step to stop operations at Zenith Energy by denying the oil transporter a permit required to continue running its Northwest Portland facility. The action, while celebrated by environmental activists who had been urging the city to shut down the facility for years, immediately triggered a lawsuit from Zenith.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy