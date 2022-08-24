Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
studyfinds.org
Unprepared for disaster: America’s urban planners haven’t learned from Hurricane Katrina
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans in 2005. While the entire city experienced incredible destruction, particularly vulnerable populations like the poor, carless, and elderly bore the brunt of the damage when the levees broke. Unfortunately, new research finds America’s urban evacuation planners have only made small improvements to their disaster preparedness plans since then.
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
CLT ranks second among busiest US airports with highest airfare increase
CHARLOTTE — Passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport — no stranger to high airfare when compared to its U.S. counterparts — are feeling the pinch from rising fuel prices and travel demand. CLT ranks at No. 2 in a new analysis by SmartAsset that seeks to determine which airports have been hit with the biggest year-over-year fare increases.
getnews.info
Charlotte-Based Mother Who Overcame 12 Years of Infertility Is Now Helping Women Heal Themselves
Moon Haynes is a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist who overcame 12 years of infertility with her holistic methods. Moon Haynes has been a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist and holistic healer for 10-plus years who teaches women to heal themselves. She specializes in emotional and physical pain relief for women. She has been operating in Charlotte since 2019.
Historic church converted into townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
beckersspine.com
Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians
Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
SCarowinds brings thrills and chills this fall
CHARLOTTE — When the sun goes down, the monsters come out at SCarowinds! Beginning Sept. 16, Carowinds will up its thrills and chills when it transforms into one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas. In addition to frightening attractions and mazes, hundreds of creepy characters will roam...
pfonline.com
Statesville N.C. Start-Up Offers Turnkey Industrial Finishing Systems
United Finishing Systems LLC (Statesville, N.C.), a new start-up provider of turnkey industrial finishing systems has opened for business. The company will focus on the southeastern U.S and offers full industrial automatic powder and paint finishing systems, and batch systems, as well as service on all manufacturers’ powder and wet paint lines. In addition to new finishing systems, the company can provide retrofits to existing systems.
Bald eagle spotted at Charlotte Douglas Intl. Airport security
Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina got to see large bird of prey up close on Monday.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
msn.com
Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Belk suing former CEO for ‘deception,’ stealing employees
After Patel stepped down as CEO in May, he was almost immediately hired as a chief operating officer for GameStop.
Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
