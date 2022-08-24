ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

studyfinds.org

Unprepared for disaster: America’s urban planners haven’t learned from Hurricane Katrina

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans in 2005. While the entire city experienced incredible destruction, particularly vulnerable populations like the poor, carless, and elderly bore the brunt of the damage when the levees broke. Unfortunately, new research finds America’s urban evacuation planners have only made small improvements to their disaster preparedness plans since then.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
getnews.info

Charlotte-Based Mother Who Overcame 12 Years of Infertility Is Now Helping Women Heal Themselves

Moon Haynes is a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist who overcame 12 years of infertility with her holistic methods. Moon Haynes has been a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist and holistic healer for 10-plus years who teaches women to heal themselves. She specializes in emotional and physical pain relief for women. She has been operating in Charlotte since 2019.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Historic church converted into townhomes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
beckersspine.com

Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians

Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

SCarowinds brings thrills and chills this fall

CHARLOTTE — When the sun goes down, the monsters come out at SCarowinds! Beginning Sept. 16, Carowinds will up its thrills and chills when it transforms into one of the largest Halloween attractions in the Carolinas. In addition to frightening attractions and mazes, hundreds of creepy characters will roam...
CHARLOTTE, NC
pfonline.com

Statesville N.C. Start-Up Offers Turnkey Industrial Finishing Systems

United Finishing Systems LLC (Statesville, N.C.), a new start-up provider of turnkey industrial finishing systems has opened for business. The company will focus on the southeastern U.S and offers full industrial automatic powder and paint finishing systems, and batch systems, as well as service on all manufacturers’ powder and wet paint lines. In addition to new finishing systems, the company can provide retrofits to existing systems.
STATESVILLE, NC
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
COLUMBUS, OH
WCNC

These 4 chores can make your house more valuable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'A detriment to the community': Belmont neighbors unhappy about proposed housing development

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont city leaders and residents are divided over a proposed housing development that would add hundreds of homes along South Point Road. The proposed development, known as the Henry Chapel community, would include 628 single-family homes on what is now a vacant 275-acre lot. Turnstone Group, LLC is the developer behind the plan that's placed under current suburban residential zoning.
BELMONT, NC

