Milam County, TX

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
WACO, TX
Two dead, one injured in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and one person is injured after an early morning crash in Bell County. The Nolanville Police Department says that at approximately 5:10 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a major traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 14 – west of the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass. Two vehicles were discovered on the side of the road.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Milam County, TX
Liberty Hill Man Pleads Guilty in Unlicensed Gun-Dealing Scheme

A Liberty Hill man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in facilitating the dealing of firearms by an unlicensed co-conspirator. According to court documents, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, is a federally licensed firearm dealer who aided another man in a business arrangement that was akin to straw purchasing. From October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, reportedly conspired with Flynn to purchase bulk quantities of firearms through various gun brokers and other online retailers. Street then provided the firearms to Flynn, who sold them through his business, Strategic Dynamic International. After selling the firearms Street purchased, Flynn repaid him in cash, officials said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM

A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
BRENHAM, TX
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Biological mother arrested after missing 1-year-old baby found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous Amber Alerts sent out Wednesday may have led to a positive outcome for a missing 1-year-old baby from Austin. Police were looking for Sailor Tucker for several hours, and she ended up being found after her biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, had been announced as a suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING RASH OF VEHICLE BURGLARIES

The Brenham Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins reported Tuesday night. Officers responded on Wednesday to five different locations around town in response to calls for motor vehicle burglaries that had taken place overnight. Between the locations, police say there were approximately 20 vehicles that the suspects...
BRENHAM, TX
Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there.   According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water.  This is the second…
AUSTIN, TX

