Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
Two dead, one injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and one person is injured after an early morning crash in Bell County. The Nolanville Police Department says that at approximately 5:10 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a major traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 14 – west of the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass. Two vehicles were discovered on the side of the road.
Liberty Hill Man Pleads Guilty in Unlicensed Gun-Dealing Scheme
A Liberty Hill man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in facilitating the dealing of firearms by an unlicensed co-conspirator. According to court documents, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, is a federally licensed firearm dealer who aided another man in a business arrangement that was akin to straw purchasing. From October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, reportedly conspired with Flynn to purchase bulk quantities of firearms through various gun brokers and other online retailers. Street then provided the firearms to Flynn, who sold them through his business, Strategic Dynamic International. After selling the firearms Street purchased, Flynn repaid him in cash, officials said.
Work continues on Williams Drive diverging diamond intersection, plus other Georgetown transportation updates
At a diverging diamond intersection, like the one at Parmer Lane and I-35, vehicles switch over to the left side of the roadway where they can continue straight and cross back over or turn left without waiting for oncoming traffic. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williams Drive diverging diamond interchange...
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
Attorneys for wrongfully convicted man file petition with Supreme Court to allow lawsuit against Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — A petition was filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Troy Mansfield, the man wrongfully convicted of molesting a child 30 years ago, to sue Williamson County for the impact the case has had on his life. A federal appeals court ruled in March 2022...
Biological mother arrested after missing 1-year-old baby found
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous Amber Alerts sent out Wednesday may have led to a positive outcome for a missing 1-year-old baby from Austin. Police were looking for Sailor Tucker for several hours, and she ended up being found after her biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, had been announced as a suspect.
Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting were ready to fight their eviction case with the help of Lone Star Legal Aid. Their landlord suddenly dismissed the case.
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Manor
One person is dead after a crash in the intersection of Shadow Glen Blvd. and Hwy. 290 in Manor.
BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING RASH OF VEHICLE BURGLARIES
The Brenham Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins reported Tuesday night. Officers responded on Wednesday to five different locations around town in response to calls for motor vehicle burglaries that had taken place overnight. Between the locations, police say there were approximately 20 vehicles that the suspects...
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
Austin Police Investigating Homicide at Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN – Austin Police are investigating the second murder in two days and have closed the Barton Springs Pool after a man's body was found near there. According to the Austin Police Department, reports indicate one person was found dead and that Barton Springs and portions of Zilker Park are closed. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, Barton Springs employees called APD to report a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived to find a deceased male in his 20s. An APD officer later confirmed that the body was found on the grounds of Barton Springs but not in the water. This is the second…
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave
Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.
Road rage incident involving gunfire reported near Midway HS: Police
School officials have since confirmed that Midway HS went into lockdown this morning and drop-off lines were held until given clearance from police.
