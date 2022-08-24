ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Indianapolis

#4 Men's Soccer Collects Draw Against #15 Lake Erie to Open Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4-ranked University of Indianapolis men's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a draw against No. 15 Lake Erie on Thursday night in Columbus. In just the third minute of action, the Hounds found the back of the net to open the new season. Returning as a key piece from a year ago, Seth Ward met the ball and placed it in the bottom right of the goal off an assist from Bryan Moreira. A little later in the half at the 25th minute, Montana State Billings transfer Ibo Yilmaz was fouled near the net and eventually executed a penalty kick to put UIndy up by a pair heading into the halftime locker room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
New Jersey State
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

Rivals puts in-state 2025 duo Haralson and Sisley in national top-40

National recruiting outlet Rivals continues to roll out new and updated basketball rankings this week. For the first time the resource has published rankings for the class of 2025 — those players just starting their sophomore year of high school. The state of Indiana has produced two players in...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Football Friday Night: August 26th

INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uindy#Intercollegiate Athletics#Division Iii Coach#Uindy Athletics#Fdu
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
University of Indianapolis

University Announces 2022 Faculty & Staff Achievement Award Winners

Today at the Faculty-Staff Institute, University leadership announced the recipients of this year’s Faculty and Staff Achievement Awards. The following faculty and staff were honored for their achievements and successes from the 2021-22 academic year:. The Peters Good Neighbor Award. The Peters Good Neighbor Award honors Hobart and Ella...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Monumental weekend of events in Indy

It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Chalkbeat

Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name

Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s own Shirley & Keith Ayer to celebrate 65th anniversary

Shirley and Keith Ayer of Noblesville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2022. They were married in Mineral Point, Wis. on Aug. 31, 1957. They moved to Noblesville in 1964 and opened Ayer’s Real Estate in 1976, retiring from the business in 2003. After retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. Now they enjoy time spent with friends playing cards, volunteer work and family.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Indy Jazz Fest honors traditions of jazz while celebrating new legacies

Indy Jazz Fest will return to Garfield Park for a two-day outdoor festival Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature Grammy award-winning and local artists starting with the Naptown Sound Kick-Off Celebration on Sept. 30 at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave. The VIP event will feature more than 25 local artists performing micro-sets that consist of two or three songs, said Rob Dixon, musician and longtime artistic director for the festival.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. "The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy