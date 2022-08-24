Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Indiana Native Guard Sydney Parrish
We resume our series where we introduce to you the new faces of Indiana women's basketball. Junior guard Sydney Parrish hails from Fishers, Ind. but found a basketball home in Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Indiana earlier this year.
University of Indianapolis
#4 Men's Soccer Collects Draw Against #15 Lake Erie to Open Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4-ranked University of Indianapolis men's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a draw against No. 15 Lake Erie on Thursday night in Columbus. In just the third minute of action, the Hounds found the back of the net to open the new season. Returning as a key piece from a year ago, Seth Ward met the ball and placed it in the bottom right of the goal off an assist from Bryan Moreira. A little later in the half at the 25th minute, Montana State Billings transfer Ibo Yilmaz was fouled near the net and eventually executed a penalty kick to put UIndy up by a pair heading into the halftime locker room.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana’s home opener against Ball State moved to practice field with earlier kickoff
The time and location of the Indiana women’s soccer home opener against Ball State University has been changed due to poor field conditions at Jerry Yeagley Field. The match is two hours earlier at 6 p.m. and will now be played at the practice field adjacent to Bill Armstrong Stadium.
thedailyhoosier.com
Basketball great Randy Wittman, football’s Joe Huff to be honored for contributions to IU
Former IU basketball star Randy Wittman has been in Bloomington much more frequently of late since he played a key role in Bob Knight’s return in 2020, and he now serves as an advisor to his good friend and former Hoosier teammate Mike Woodson. Wittman will be on campus...
Tri-City Herald
Hoosier Favorite No. 43? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 43. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
thedailyhoosier.com
Rivals puts in-state 2025 duo Haralson and Sisley in national top-40
National recruiting outlet Rivals continues to roll out new and updated basketball rankings this week. For the first time the resource has published rankings for the class of 2025 — those players just starting their sophomore year of high school. The state of Indiana has produced two players in...
Football Friday Night: August 26th
INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions. Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule. Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg […]
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
University of Indianapolis
University Announces 2022 Faculty & Staff Achievement Award Winners
Today at the Faculty-Staff Institute, University leadership announced the recipients of this year’s Faculty and Staff Achievement Awards. The following faculty and staff were honored for their achievements and successes from the 2021-22 academic year:. The Peters Good Neighbor Award. The Peters Good Neighbor Award honors Hobart and Ella...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
Fox 59
Monumental weekend of events in Indy
It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
Troubled charter school removed from IPS reopens with new name
Single-digit proficiency rates. Plummeting attendance. A work environment described in a former employee’s lawsuit as “one big mess.”Ignite Achievement Academy came to and left Indianapolis Public Schools within just four years under challenging circumstances. Some low test scores from Elder Diggs School 42 — the traditional school Ignite took over — dropped even lower on Ignite’s watch, while attendance fell below the district average and staff retention rates became the worst...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s own Shirley & Keith Ayer to celebrate 65th anniversary
Shirley and Keith Ayer of Noblesville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2022. They were married in Mineral Point, Wis. on Aug. 31, 1957. They moved to Noblesville in 1964 and opened Ayer’s Real Estate in 1976, retiring from the business in 2003. After retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. Now they enjoy time spent with friends playing cards, volunteer work and family.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools launches inquiry into “Defund the Police?” poster incident
Hamilton Southeastern Schools announced Aug. 26 that Supt. Yvonne Stoles has selected local attorney Daniel E. Henke to lead an independent inquiry into a recent incident at Fishers High School involving a student assignment. When younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz returned to classes as a...
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair next Tuesday
On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Recorder
Indy Jazz Fest honors traditions of jazz while celebrating new legacies
Indy Jazz Fest will return to Garfield Park for a two-day outdoor festival Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature Grammy award-winning and local artists starting with the Naptown Sound Kick-Off Celebration on Sept. 30 at the Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave. The VIP event will feature more than 25 local artists performing micro-sets that consist of two or three songs, said Rob Dixon, musician and longtime artistic director for the festival.
Man to serve 80 years in murder of beloved Indy man
A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a beloved Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.
Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields
INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. "The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.
Indianapolis shooting: 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in entertainment district
The soldiers were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.
