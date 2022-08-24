Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
kfgo.com
Weekly Minnesota #Fishing Report-August 25, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye along with some really big fish are coming from Lake of the Woods. Most anglers are catching walleye using one of three methods: drifting spinners, trolling crankbaits, and jigging. When using spinners, add hammered gold, orange or glow red blades along with a two- or three-hook harness and a crawler. Jigs should be tipped with minnows. When the wind is low, let the boat drift while jigging off the bottom. Anglers using crankbaits should test a few until it becomes clear what the fish prefer. Gold, pink, UV firetiger and traditional firetiger are good color choices. Use lead core line to get the lures down to the fish using lead core line. Nice fish continue to be pulled from the area around Garden Island on the north end of the lake.
State disaster assistance authorized for 8 Minn. counties for damaging storms
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced the authorization of state disaster assistance for eight counties following damaging storms earlier this year.The assistance is for four different weather events, spanning between April 22 and July 5. The areas include Becker, Benton, Cottonwood, Freeborn, Lyon, McLeod, Murray and Rock counties."Minnesota's emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months," Walz said. "The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events."RELATED: President Biden approves Minnesota disaster declaration from May stormThe assistance is for storm damage caused by heavy rains, flooding and severe thunderstorms.Many of the countries already qualified for federal assistance due to storms.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
SHERIFF: Nothing Suspicious in Hiking Death of Minnesota Woman
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a hiking accident has taken the life of a 62-year-old Minnesota woman as she was enjoying a day outdoors in Oregon. He also says there's no reason to suspect foul play. A 100-Foot Fall to Her Death. On Friday, August 19th, Jessica Warejoncas, and...
headlightherald.com
Blaze puts Lyon County’s fire departments to the test
A little less than four years ago, Quentin Brunsvold — just six months into his stint as Marshall’s fire chief — responded with his men to a jaw-dropping fire at the Southwest Coaches bus garage in Marshall. Little did he know at the time, that fire would serve as a learning tool.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
KEYC
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MARSHALL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The young woman and mother at the center of an assault case that landed her attorney ex-husband in jail has now passed away from her injuries, according to her grandfather. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is booked into the Marshall County Jail for assaulting his...
