Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Hutchinson overwhelms St. Cloud Apollo in season opener
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson football team opened up the season Thursday night against St. Cloud Apollo. Tigers win by a final of 46-0.
kfgo.com
Weekly Minnesota #Fishing Report-August 25, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye along with some really big fish are coming from Lake of the Woods. Most anglers are catching walleye using one of three methods: drifting spinners, trolling crankbaits, and jigging. When using spinners, add hammered gold, orange or glow red blades along with a two- or three-hook harness and a crawler. Jigs should be tipped with minnows. When the wind is low, let the boat drift while jigging off the bottom. Anglers using crankbaits should test a few until it becomes clear what the fish prefer. Gold, pink, UV firetiger and traditional firetiger are good color choices. Use lead core line to get the lures down to the fish using lead core line. Nice fish continue to be pulled from the area around Garden Island on the north end of the lake.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity
Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MARSHALL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The young woman and mother at the center of an assault case that landed her attorney ex-husband in jail has now passed away from her injuries, according to her grandfather. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is booked into the Marshall County Jail for assaulting his...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Comments / 0