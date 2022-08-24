It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard anything new from Hot Coffin. Since the Milwaukee rock and roll outfit—which features past members of Red Knife Lottery, Disguised As Birds, Sincebyman, and The Response in its ranks—released its self-titled sophomore album in early 2016, two United States Presidents have left office, there’s been a worldwide pandemic, the Milwaukee Bucks won a title, and like 12 celebrities took turns playing Colonel Sanders in KFC commercials. That span of more than six years also saw countless Cream City projects come and go as Hot Coffin played out sparingly and quietly worked on new material.

