3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
City attorney: Northridge unsecured, unsafe. Countless YouTube videos shot inside Northridge: Yep.
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Milwaukee’s once-mighty, now-infamous Northridge Mall has been closed since 2003. In 2008, the 100-acre site was sold to a Chinese-based investor group called U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group Inc. In the ensuing 14 years, Black Spruce hasn’t done squat with it. Well, other than squat on it.
My First Band: Josh Modell
Though Josh Modell isn’t a musician, the veteran entertainment writer has been covering music for decades. Over the course of his career, he’s held prominent positions at The Onion, The A.V. Club, and his current role as Executive Editor of Talkhouse. Before his work was reaching millions of readers all over the world, Modell was producing a Milwaukee-based magazine he co-founded between booking shows and working shifts at a beloved record shop.
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
Hot Coffin comes back swinging with new single, “Circle Game”
It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard anything new from Hot Coffin. Since the Milwaukee rock and roll outfit—which features past members of Red Knife Lottery, Disguised As Birds, Sincebyman, and The Response in its ranks—released its self-titled sophomore album in early 2016, two United States Presidents have left office, there’s been a worldwide pandemic, the Milwaukee Bucks won a title, and like 12 celebrities took turns playing Colonel Sanders in KFC commercials. That span of more than six years also saw countless Cream City projects come and go as Hot Coffin played out sparingly and quietly worked on new material.
Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 4)
Chapter 4: Cranes and Lifers During the Dog Days of Summer. When I last wrote, I briefly mentioned summer can be a difficult time of year for birding. Increased temperatures and humidity paired with molting season make July and August the hardest (and least eBirded) months. But I’ve got a challenge to complete! And my spooky season (September and October) is packed. Don’t get me wrong, I have a few birding trips already planned, but I’m a sucker for Halloween’s many shapes and forms. So hot temps be damned, I better get a move on! I haven’t even hit 20 counties yet!
American Legion emblem at Kilbourn Reservoir Park has been restored, will be dedicated Friday
If you’ve been to Kilbourn Reservoir Park lately—or if you’ve driven west on North Avenue, headed towards Riverwest, lately—you’ve undoubtedly seen restoration work being performed on that big American Legion emblem on the side of the Reservoir HIll. Veteran Ben Evenson and a crew from Decorative Concrete Surfacing (along with contractor Mid-City Corporation) have been working on the monument all summer, removing deteriorated colored glass, rebuilding the concrete base, and adding a new layer of colored quartz.
