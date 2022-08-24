Read full article on original website
Shazam 2 star "very sad" over latest release date delay
Shazam! Fury of the Gods minor spoilers follow. Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler has said she's "very sad" over the Worlds of DC movie's latest release date delay. Warner Bros Discovery's restructuring of the DC universe continued this week with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman 2 both being pulled off their scheduled release dates.
Odeon Scream Unseen on 5th September.
Quite excited for this! 3 years and 3 days since the last one.. but it will be my first!. For those unfamiliar with the concept Screen Unseen and Scream Unseen are special screenings where you see an unreleased (unseen) film without being told what it is going to be! They post clues on social media for people to guess.
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer sees June and Serena face off
The Handmaid's Tale season five trailer is finally here, and it looks like the showdown between Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) is officially on. Fans of the dystopian drama will recall that the explosive season four finale took a major turn when Commander Fred Waterford...
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino asks Discovery to reconsider shelving the film
Batgirl's Ivory Aquino has penned an emotional letter to Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav, requesting that he rethinks shelving the movie. The star filmed scenes as Alysia Yeoh – best friend to Leslie Grace's Gotham City protector – and fears the studio's decision to cast Batgirl into obscurity is a missed opportunity.
Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller lands next lead role in Doctor Strange director's new movie
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is set to star in the latest film from Doctor Strange and The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson. The Wrap reports that Teller has signed on to star in and executive produce The Gorge, which is described as a 'high-action, genre-bending love story.'. Derrickson...
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka lands acting debut
Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka is going to be making her acting debut. The performer was previously a host on Canadian kids' TV, but is now making the move into acting for OUTtv comedy Ezra. The 10-part series follows the story of a gay vampire who tries to navigate the...
Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
First Picture of Evan Peters as the late Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's upcoming 10 part Netflix Drama.. Evan Peters is perfect casting as Dahmer. As it’s on Netflix shouldn’t this be in the streaming forum?. Posts: 57,840. Forum Member. ✭. 27/08/22 - 23:34 #3. Macca wrote:...
Sandman cat episode boss explains David Tennant and Sandra Oh casting
The Sandman on Netflix season 1 spoilers. The Sandman director Hisko Hulsing has explained how David Tennant and Sandra Oh joined the cat episode. The duo are part of an incredible voice cast for a two-parter bonus episode in season 1, 'Dream of a Thousand Cats', where some of the feline friends Morpheus has made share their stories about him.
Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco responds to Olivia Frazer's favouritism claims
Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco has responded to fellow co-star Olivia Frazer's claims that she faced favouritism from the producers of the show. In an interview with Australian publication Woman's Day, the reality star revealed that there was absolutely no preferential treatment involved whatsoever. "There's no such thing...
Actor Ashvin Luximon has died.
I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. What happened to the character of Asif? Were him and Martin still mates when he left?. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I actually remember his friendship with Martin...
House of the Dragon future confirmed after just one episode
Game of Thrones may have turned a lot of people off with its final season, but clearly people are willing to give House of the Dragon a go, as it has done well enough to be given a second season after just one episode has aired. In the US, the...
Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan are the most cutest couple in the show right now
I loved their friendship but now it has turned into romance. They do have a lot of chemistry i expect they are friends in real life as it shows when they do scenes together. Love both characters. A cute couple. Far more interesting to watch than Ken or Rita!. Love...
EE dream casting - Rosie Jones
Rosie Jones would be great as a reccuring character on the show. Id love to see her on the market, insulting the likes of Billy and Martin and flirting with Eve. They could introduce her as a mystery shopper, maybe someone who is reviewing the market for an online website.
Law & Order: SVU losing longtime cast member in season 24
Law & Order: SVU will be saying goodbye to long-time cast member Kelli Giddish in season 24 of the NBC procedural drama. Giddish made her first appearance as Detective Amanda Rollins during the show's 13th season back in 2011 and, according to TVLine, she will make her final one in the first half of season 24, which premieres next month.
Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler reveals three different endings in Nicola's attack scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler has revealed that there were actually three different endings for the scene where Nicola King was attacked. Upcoming scenes see Nicola realise that newcomer Naomi Walters was present at the time of the incident, as she was friends with the girl gang. Speaking...
Do you think that Adam Woodyatt will ever return to EastEnders?
He was originally said to be on a break however the more time that passes, the more that break becomes permenant. I honestly didn’t think he’d ever leave and that we would see him wheeled around Albert Square in years to come with a bag attached. I’m genuinely...
Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...
When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
10 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Felix gets handed an incriminating clue after opening up to DeMarcus, while Grace and Mercedes clash again, and Maxine continues to worry about Vicky. Here's a complete collection of the 10 biggest moments to watch out for:. 1. DeMarcus and Felix have a...
