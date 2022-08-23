Read full article on original website
siusalukis.com
Salukis fall in four sets to Lady Tigers
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois University volleyball team dropped a four-set decision to the Grambling State Lady Tigers (25-15, 18-25, 23-25, 18-25) on the final day of the Saluki Bash. The Salukis hit .500 in the opening frame to cruise to a 25-15 set one win but were marred...
siusalukis.com
Salukis drop five-set heartbreaker to Cougars
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars rallied to defeat the Southern Illinois University Salukis in five sets (25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10) Friday night in SIU's season opener. After the Cougars took the opening set, 25-22, the Salukis rallied to take the next two frames in...
siusalukis.com
Lutz Era Trophies Find Their Permanent Home in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. – On Thursday morning, fourth year head coach Lance Rhodes was greeted with smiling faces and a box of trophies that have been a part of the baseball program for over 50 years. The family of late SIU head baseball coach Joe Lutz (1966-69) made the trek...
