CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars rallied to defeat the Southern Illinois University Salukis in five sets (25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10) Friday night in SIU's season opener. After the Cougars took the opening set, 25-22, the Salukis rallied to take the next two frames in...

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO