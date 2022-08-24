Read full article on original website
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
‘Bias Is a Business Killer,’ Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
This article was republished with the permission of Entrepreneur Mag. I love sparkling wines, and I recently discovered the McBride Sisters Wine Company and this particular bottle: Sparkling Brut Rosé. I’ve become obsessed. I brought my new favorite bottle to dinner parties, opened it when I had guests over...
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Black Business Figures Drop Gems For Entrepreneurs At Yelp’s Second Annual Black In Business Summit
Yelp, the crowd-sourced businesses review platform, held its second annual Black in Business Summit Wednesday in a celebration of Black Business Month. The Black in Business Summit is a virtual conference that brings together Black business leaders representing a bevy of companies including BET, Revolt, and the US Black Chambers offering advice, tips and networking skills for current and aspiring and current entrepreneurs and business owners.
Meet the Founder of the 1st and Only Black-Owned Coconut Water Brand
Gregory Lowe II, an African American entrepreneur from New York City, launched 100 Coconuts in 2018 after he learned about the many health benefits that coconut water has. From that point forward, he became the first and only Black owner of a coconut water brand. Coconut water is known for...
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Here’s How to Level Up Your Business Through a Personal ‘Buy Black’ Campaign
Resilient is the perfect word to describe how Black companies continue to operate, innovate, and advance in today’s unpredictable environment. There have been bright spots. According to research from Robert W. Fairlie, a University of California Santa Cruz economist, the number of Black-owned companies in the U.S. is 30% higher than before the pandemic struck two years ago. Much of that gain derives from Black women — the nation’s fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs.
Thousands Of Yeezys, Adidas, & Nike Sneakers To Be Sold After Ponzi-Scheme Bust
If you are a sneakerhead who follows reselling drama closely, then you have probably heard of Zadeh Kicks. The company was owned by a man named Michael Malekzadeh who is set to go to trial over a federal investigation into his business. Malekzadeh is accused of running a Ponzi scheme that stole millions of dollars from prospective clients who never actually got the shoes they ordered.
Samsung asks customer to destroy high-end 980 Pro SSD before sending it back for RMA
It is no secret that Germany (and the EU) has one of the strictest data protection laws on the planet. While most of them are centred around how "big tech" handles user data, there are some obscure clauses that cover some offline aspects. Igor's Lab found out about Samsung's interesting new RMA policy when they tried to return a nearly dead, high-end 2 TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD.
Fired HBO Max Execs Accuse the Company of Pushing Out Diversity to Appease Middle America
Fans might’ve noticed changes coming to the popular streaming platform HBO Max. But a group of fired company execs has blown the whistle on the media giant and its alleged discrimination. The company reportedly laid off 70 employees this month, including a group of non-white executives, the Daily Beast...
Nissan Dealer Slaps New Z With $73,000 Markup, More Than Doubling Total Price
The highly anticipated 2023 Nissan Z is finally starting to arrive at dealerships. You know what that means, right? Yep, dealer markups. Virtually every desirable new car on the market is being hit with markups from dealers, and the Z is no exception. This price spike from a dealer in Washington might be the most egregious so far, as it more than doubles the price of the car.
‘I’m Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start.’: How UOMA Beauty’s Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
Sharon Chuter was running away from something — fast — when she decided to launch her own inclusive, Black-owned cosmetics company, UOMA Beauty, in 2019. She was running from the beauty industry‘s open secret: It caters primarily to women, but the conglomerates that dominate the market have historically been helmed by white men, a structure she calls traumatic to women and people of color — and one she’s working hard to dismantle, disrupt and transform.
Store Owner Says Having DoorDash Isn't Worth Dealing with "Frustrating" Drivers in Viral TikTok
For a food delivery application, DoorDash has been at the center of a lot of social media controversy as of late. There are employees who've openly discussed tip baiting, i.e. the practice of customers promising a tip in the hopes that they would get their food delivered more quickly, only to drop off their meals to see that the tip has been revoked.
Black Enterprise’s ‘Your Money Your Life’ Podcast Discusses Investing With Momentum Advisors’ Allan Boomer
Momentum Advisors Chief Investment Officer Allan Boomer joined Black Enterprise’s Your Money Your Life podcast to discuss investing and how you can save to invest. Boomer joined host and Senior Vice President and Executive Editor-At-Large Alfred Edmond Jr. on the podcast, presented by Prudential Insurance, and noted the finance game is going through some struggles right now, which is why it may be the best time to invest.
