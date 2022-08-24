Read full article on original website
‘RHOA’: Nene Leakes Reportedly Gets Multi-Million Dollar Settlement From Bravo
Nene Leakes appeared on 'RHOA' for 12 seasons. After her exit, she sued Bravo and the network's honcho Andy Cohen, citing discrimination. She recently dropped the lawsuit.
urbanbellemag.com
Messy Accusations Are Made About NeNe Leakes & Tamar Braxton’s Fallout
NeNe Leakes and Tamar Braxton’s friendship fizzled out. Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes used to be close friends. In fact, Tamar was one of the people NeNe confided in after she was pushed off “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Tamar would join NeNe to join her during her live sessions on social media. And it seemed like they were the best of girlfriends. So when NeNe received criticism for her current romance, it was Tamar who took to social media to defend her. She wasn’t here for people calling out the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG for moving on after Gregg Leakes’ death. However, NeNe made it clear that she didn’t care about any of the backlash or speculation. She continued to flaunt the relationship on her social media accounts.
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Jenelle Evans: MTV Wanted Me Back But I Have My Own Show on a Different Network!
Until recently, you could answer that question by going on Instagram or TikTok and seeing if Jenelle was promoting any new OnlyFans content. The site has been providing most of Jenelle and husband David Eason’s income over the past four months, and for a while, it looked as though it would remain the focus of their profession lives.
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax shares despicable messages from ‘RHOBH’ fans
Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax gave a glimpse of the despicable comments he has received amid his mom’s feud with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins. The teenager posted an Instagram Story video Tuesday of himself scrolling through notifications for his most recent post, dated July 17. “I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned the footage. As Jax scrolled, comments could be seen calling his family “immigrants” and accusing his mom of “using race for everything.” Other messages called the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, a “fame”-hungry “D-list actress” as well as “uneducated.” Many of the comments...
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!
In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
‘RHODubai’ Reunion Trailer: Caroline Brooks Accuses Caroline Stanbury Of Being ‘In Jeffrey Epstein’s Notebook’
If you thought the first season of The Real Housewives of Dubai was filthy rich with drama, just wait for the reunion! Bravo dropped the trailer for the inaugural reunion of ‘RHODubai’ on Wednesday, August 24 and it didn’t disappoint even them most discerning stans of the network’s fabulous franchise. From the looks of it, jaws will be dropped as Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali and Caroline Brooks battle over accusations of racist tweets, escort experience, being linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and more!
Abby De La Rosa Jokes That Nick Cannon Is Creating ‘Gen C’ After Latest Baby Announcement
Nick Cannon is fresh off the heels of announcing his ninth pregnancy and one of his baby mamas, who could be pregnant with his tenth child, decided to make a little joke about it. Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to news of Cannon and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Seemingly Doubles Down On Kenneth Petty's Innocence After Footage Of Accuser Leaks
Over the past few years, Nicki Minaj has often found herself defending her husband, Kenneth Petty, over his sexual assault conviction in the 90s. Nicki's stated in the past that the accuser, Jennifer Hough, lied about Kenneth's name. Though it's continued to weigh on Nicki's public persona, a new video that leaked of Hough where she discussed the statute of limitation on perjury and her decision to recant her story against Petty.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Star Toya Bush-Harris Sets the Record Straight About Her Finances
Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris are tired of people focusing on their finances. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris is once again in the hot seat on the current season. She and her husband Dr. Eugene Harris decided to sell their custom-built house. In the beginning, the couple said that it was their dream house. Toya was able to get the two-story closet she always wanted. As for Eugene, he really enjoyed the pool and barbecuing for friends and family. Plus, they had their children write their names on the house’s foundation. So it just seemed as if they planned to live in the house for many years. This is why so many fans of the show were surprised when it was confirmed that they sold the house.
‘Southern Charm’s Shep Rose: Everything We Know About His “Bon Vivant” Lifestyle
William Shepard Rose III, aka Southern Charm’s Shep Rose, may be known to most as the reality show’s forever bachelor. But there’s a lot more to him than simply being a Bravolebrity. Coming from a long line of old money, Rose dabbled in the art of investments after graduating from college, before going on to star in all eight seasons of Bravo’s Southern Charm. In case you’re wondering exactly what Rose’s life is like aside from being a rich socialite on a TV show, here’s everything we know: Where did Shep Rose go to school? Rose studied business at the University of Georgia for his undergrad...
bravotv.com
Heather Dubrow Shares a Glimpse Inside Son Nick’s Dorm Room
The RHOC cast member is showing off her son’s newly decorated space. Heather Dubrow’s son Nick is officially kicking off his freshman year at college. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her eldest son’s new dorm room.
bravotv.com
See Scheana Shay’s “Absolutely Stunning” Custom Wedding Gown
The Vanderpump Rules bride looked gorgeous in a lace dress and sparkling shoes as she married Brock Davies in Mexico. As Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in Mexico on August 23, the Vanderpump Rules bride looked beyond beautiful in a custom gown featuring the prettiest lace design. For the couple’s...
Report: Will Smith’s Popularity Rating Took A Drastic Hit After Oscars Slap
Will Smith shocked the nation when he stepped on the Oscars stage to lay the smack down on Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, in the wake of the slap attack, research reveals how much the assault changed public perception of the Academy Award-winning actor. According to data provided to Variety by Q Scores – a credible quantifier of star power and appeal – Smith’s popularity drastically declined after the Oscars slap, The Guardian reports.
Actress Gina Rodriguez is Anne Klein’s Face for Fall Campaign
Actress Gina Rodriguez is the face of Anne Klein’s fall campaign. The campaign, which breaks in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar, was shot in New York City by photographer Mark Seliger. Rodriguez is featured wearing Anne Klein’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear, footwear, handbag, jewelry, eyewear, watch and outerwear collections. The collection is sold at stores including Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk and online at Nordstrom, Amazon and Anneklein.com.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionThe Trend: Glamping FashionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere In addition to appearing as the face of the brand, Rodriguez will model the winning T-shirt design for...
