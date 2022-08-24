ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX CEO Calls Alameda VC Merger Report a 'Big Misrepresentation'

Sam Bankman Fried asserts that FTX and Almeda's venture investing divisions remain separate.
SHIB Jumps 9% As Token Burn Intensifies

Meme coin Shiba Inu leads the gains among the top 20 cryptocurrencies as its rapid token burn diminishes supply.
Get Used To Startups Trying To Reinvent Housing

WeWork's controversial cofounder Adam Neumann is not the only entrepreneur to see opportunity in the generation of Americans unable to buy homes.
Energy, Currency And Deglobalization Warning Signs

This analysis of the changing world order, its impacts on the global economy, and the future of central bank monetary policy is the first in a two-part series.
