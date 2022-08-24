Read full article on original website
Ohio Valley Street Survivors hosting 30th annual car show
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Classic cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles; all types of cars will be on display on Saturday at Oglebay Park. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors are continuing a summertime tradition with their 30th annual car show! The club expects it to be a beautiful day to come and view all the vehicles that […]
The toll of opioids to go on display at Heritage Port
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’ve all heard about the tens of thousands of overdose deaths every year. But it’s easy to forget all the individual stories of pain and humanity behind that number. Voices of Hope will be an interactive presentation at Heritage Port next week. The YWCA calls it a human library, where attendees […]
More “blessings” coming to students in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students in Ohio County will be getting some extra blessings in their schools. Blessing Boxes that is. The county recently received a $10,000 Save the Children Grant. It will allow for the Blessing Boxes program to expand. They’re filled with anything a student could need, and the motto is ‘take what you […]
Broadway shows returning to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At long last, Broadway shows are coming back to Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre. This year there are three great shows in the series package….Anastasia, Simon & Garfunkel and Legally Blonde. There are also two bonus shows, which are Celtic Woman and Manheim Steamroller Christmas. At the moment tickets are open only […]
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Monroe Theatre refurbished and roping in new talent
WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — A theater that opened the same year as “Gone with the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz” is getting a new lease on life in 2022. The Monroe Theatre captures decades of music and movie history inside its brick and wooden walls. It was known as the Cowboy Theatre. Woodsfield’s main […]
An drug overdose, prevention and remembrance event is scheduled for Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The non-profit Guernsey Health Choices is holding a special event in Cambridge Wednesday, August 31 called an Overdose Awareness Prevention and Remembrance Event. It will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. at 1009 Steubenville Avenue. The event is to remember those lost to drug...
Denny Magruder retires after 36 years at civic center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Denny Magruder has a lot of files to go through. He’s in the middle of clearing out 36 years of WesBanco Arena souvenirs, during which time he built its legacy as an entertainment institution. His retirement in October caps off his involvement with the complex from its very beginning in the […]
Active shooter safety video shown on first day of school upsets some kids and parents
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The active shooter safety training video shown on the first day of school at Wheeling Park High School was apparently so disturbing that parents complained it was over-the-top with violence. WPHS Principal Meredith Dailer says active shooter training is mandated by the state. But this particular video, shown on the […]
Mr. Kenneth Lee Trott Jr., 75 of Pleasant City
He was born February 25, 1947 in Cambridge, son of the late Kenneth L. Trott and Shirley (Chalfant) Trott-Bromelow. A 1965 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Kenneth worked at Centria for forty years in the maintenance department and as a millwright. He was a member of the NRA and a...
West Virginia University Alumnus Andrew Caridi Named Director of Broadcasting
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, announced Andrew Caridi has been named director of broadcasting and voice for baseball and women’s basketball. Caridi is an award-winning West Virginia University alumnus with a recognized connection to Mountaineer athletics behind the mic. He has...
Live in the past at Fort Henry Days next weekend
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The story behind McColloch’s Leap is a dramatic one. Major Sam McColloch was surrounded and facing certain capture — so he took a 300-foot jump off a hill and miraculously survived. That was a part of the 1777 battle that will be re-enacted next weekend at Oglebay. The living history is […]
Washington County Fair announces schedule
MARIETTA — The Washington County Fair will run Sept. 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta, featuring four days of livestock shows and sales, track events, entertainment, carnival rides and activities. Daily admission is $10 with season and membership passes $30. The Washington County Fair schedule includes:. SATURDAY,...
Juveniles are leaving the courtroom for the workout room
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The first group of youngsters has started a new juvenile court program called CrossFit For Change. There are six participants, ages 13 through 16, both boys and girls, who are reporting to Ohio Valley CrossFit with their mentors as part of their sentence. Judge Albert Davies said they may be […]
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love
After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
West Virginia man wins almost $500,000 after a bad poker beat
A West Virginia man was lucky after a bad beat in poker on Thursday. KDKA reports that Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia, played poker at Rivers Casino when a royal flush beat his four aces during no-limit Texas hold’em. Raymond Broderson, of Wexford PA won over $368,000 with his...
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Narcan giveaway planned in Belmont County
On August 31, the Belmont County Health Department will be at the Bellaire Salvation Army, giving away Narcan kits. It is recommended that every loved one, family member or close friend of a drug user should have a kit on hand in case of overdose. They will be there from 10 a.m. to noon. Linda […]
