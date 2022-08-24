Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
impact601.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nomadlawyer.org
Mississippi – Places Not To Miss
What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm
“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
Toddlers carried out from flooded Mississippi day care, fish found flopping in parking lot
Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep...
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
QSR magazine
Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.
Mississippi high school football scores from across state. How did your team do?
Central Hinds Aca. 40, Park Place Christian Academy 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern Baptist congregation in the Jackson suburb of Pearl. He said it was the second time in four years the church flooded. The church will conduct online services this weekend, and May said he hopes the building will be in working order soon after that. “The good news in it is that we have a little bit of experience — that’s good news/bad news — so we have a little bit of a game plan on how to attack it,” May said Thursday. Weather radar showed heavy rainfall Thursday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and in the Florida panhandle.
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
Flood Videos, Pictures Show Mississippi Streets Submerged
Intense weather forced a day care in Florence, Mississippi, to evacuate over 100 children and workers on Wednesday.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
WAAY-TV
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners
Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
