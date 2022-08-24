ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made

At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Mississippi – Places Not To Miss

What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm

“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
QSR magazine

Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern Baptist congregation in the Jackson suburb of Pearl. He said it was the second time in four years the church flooded. The church will conduct online services this weekend, and May said he hopes the building will be in working order soon after that. “The good news in it is that we have a little bit of experience — that’s good news/bad news — so we have a little bit of a game plan on how to attack it,” May said Thursday. Weather radar showed heavy rainfall Thursday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and in the Florida panhandle.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners

Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

