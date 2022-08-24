Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY

Read full article on original website
Texas ranked 9th worst state in the US for women’s equality: report
HOUSTON - A new study found some rather unwelcome news for Texans as the state is ranked among one of the worst for women’s equality. According to WalletHub, Texas was ranked the 9th worst state in the U.S. for women’s equality right between Alabama and Kansas, respectively. The...
Abortion ban in Texas proves to be pivotal issue for gubernatorial race
HOUSTON - Democrat for Governor Beto O'Rourke spoke out Thursday, the same day our state's law abolishing a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy was officially "triggered". "An abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest, that is not us, that may be Greg Abbott, but it is not the people of Texas," said O'Rourke.
State lawmaker reacts to children left in daycare vehicles, plans to push for legislation to protect families
HOUSTON - New information has emerged in recent cases involving children left in hot daycare vans and buses in the Houston area. Parents of the five-year-old left inside a daycare van in Pearland for nearly an hour this week tell FOX 26 that a staff member at The Learning Experience put ice packs on their child after they found him.
Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
Texas mass shooting victims, families join March for Our Lives rally to demand action on gun safety
AUSTIN, Texas - March for Our Lives is again gathering at the steps of the Texas State Capitol demanding action on gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. The organization is rallying with the parents whose children were killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and youth activists from across Texas.
Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air...
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was "triggered" when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
Texas GLO accused of ignoring Harvey victims, they say they've gotten little to no financial help
HOUSTON - "We never seem to recover from one disaster before another one hit," said Doris Brown with the Northeast Action Collective. "And this practice has gone on long enough." Northwood Manor Subdivision is known for flooding. "If it rains, I'm staying home, because I can't get back in," said...
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
Houston-area man indicted for ramming truck into FBI gate
HOUSTON - A man from the Houston area has been formally charged with ramming his truck into the gates of an FBI building. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jesus Jaimes Merlan, 43, of Waller was arrested Thursday and makes his court appearance Friday. This comes after officials said Merlan allegedly rammed his truck and trailer "into the signage entrance to the FBI" on May 11, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.
$390K of fentanyl seized at Texas-Mexico border, officials say
LAREDO, Texas - Officers seized $390,000 worth of fentanyl from vehicle that was entering Texas from Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The discovery was made at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo on August 23. According to CBP, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Mexican citizen...
Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old girl from front yard
HAMILTON, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing sexual assault and attempted kidnapping charges after reportedly grabbing a 6-year-old girl and trying to kidnap her from her front yard. Video shows the child taking out the trash when a man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, approaches her and grabs...
