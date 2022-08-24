ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Independent

Stranger finds couple’s lost luggage in Germany ‒ after they flew UK to US

A couple has said a stranger called them to say that their lost suitcase was found in Hamburg, even though they did not fly there.Michelle May and her husband Christopher were scheduled on 2 July to fly from Edinburgh to London, where they had planned to get connecting flights to New York and then to Charlotte, North Carolina.The first two flights were operated by British Airways and the third by American Airlines, which does not fly to Hamburg.The day before their trip, the couple was told that BA had cancelled their flight to New York so they changed their tickets...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Get Amtrak Fares for as Low as $39 on Its Auto Train

Amtrak is launching a fare sale on its Auto Train, offering tickets as low as $39, plus the cost of boarding your vehicle. Between now and August 23, you can purchase these discounted fares for passage between Florida and the Northeast, so you can skip the traffic jams on I-95 and still arrive at your destination with your vehicle.
LORTON, VA
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Lost luggage: 11-year-old still missing belongings two months after American Airlines flight

The mother of an 11-year-old American Airlines passenger has said her daughter is still waiting for her carry-on lugagge two months after a flight from Arizona to North Carolina. Beth Gill, her husband and two daughters travelled in June on a two-week holiday to Las Vegas before taking a flight from Phoenix to Charlotte, North Carolina on 16 June, for a connection to Raleigh, North Carolina. After experiencing delays on the first leg of the flight, the airline told Ms Gill’s husband and daughter that they would have to check in their carry-on bags as there was no room in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Whiskey Riff

Hunter Tries To Load Quad On Top Of Moose In Truck Bed, Smashes Out Rear Window

This is the reality of hunting. It’s rough, dirty and can be hard on just about everything you own. Getting out there is an adventure and almost rarely goes as you planned. Shooting a moose is a big job, but it is very worth it. Moose can weigh up to 1,500-pounds and have some of the most sought-after wild game meat out there. Shooting one moose can provide you, family and friends meat for a long while, tasty meat at that.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

British stunt driver breaks parallel parking world record

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A stunt driver at the British Motor Show broke two Guinness World Records -- one for parallel parking, and another for doing donuts around a motorcycle. Paul Swift took on the Guinness World Record for the tightest parallel park in an electric car twice during the British Motor Show in Farnborough, England.
WORLD

