Woman’s ‘unhinged’ (but genius) hack for eating ramen goes viral

Every now and again, someone on the internet challenges the way you do something and makes you reconsider everything you thought you knew. This is one of those times. On Tuesday, TikToker @bribri_is_wheezy posted a ramen-eating hack she utilizes to eat the noodles and sip the broth using only one hand, no bowl-slurp necessary.
Mix up your usual shopping list with these new supermarket finds

Bon Appetit senior editor MacKenzie Chung Fegan joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with ways to mix up your grocery list with some new supermarket foods to try. The items include cacio e pepe gnocchi from Trader Joe's, rosé strawberries, Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce and more.Aug. 25, 2022.
10 places to order takeout Thanksgiving dinner from this year

Cooking on Thanksgiving can be a tiresome task for anyone, but if you're celebrating with a smaller crowd or simply want to take the "stressed" out of desserts — then ordering Thanksgiving dinner to go might be the best option. According to a 2021 poll conducted by LendingTree, Americans...
