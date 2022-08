Joel Bonner’s musical project, Serene Fiend, is many things and all of them are on display on the long-in-the-works and just released full-length, Elegies and Effigies. When I last spoke with Bonner about the album, it was nearly two years ago, but it was pushed back due to a desire to have a proper release show.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO