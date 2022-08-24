Read full article on original website
Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022, in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent). Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also...
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests
Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
Trial for trio of voting laws concludes with testimony from Secretary of State’s Office
Austin James, the Chief Legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State's Office testifies at a trial in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 25, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Even though the Montana Secretary of State’s Office knew that more than 3,000 voters may be...
Republicans want to roll back Native American voting rights
Attention Montana Native voters: Republican efforts are underway to roll back your voting rights. If Republican members of the Montana Redistricting Commission have their way, Native voting rights could be rolled back for a decade. Instead of the nine majority-minority districts (6 house, 3 senate) that have existed in Montana for two decades, some majority-minority districts would be eliminated entirely and/or weakened under the two proposed Republican redistricting maps.
FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey
The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed...
Whiplash: Free and Fair Elections Act won’t be on the ballot after last-minute math changes
A ballot initiative to reform elections and campaign finance laws was barred from the November ballot on Friday afternoon by the Arizona Supreme Court after a week of legal activity that saw the measure’s fate reversed. When the dust settled, the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act, which sought...
Election deniers win the day, Nye County exempted from rule for hand-counting ballots
Mark Kampf, an election denier recently appointed as Nye County clerk, called the rule approved Friday “a significant improvement.” (Nevada Current file photo) The Secretary of State’s office approved a temporary regulation on hand-count paper ballots, a proposal that stemmed from unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, that was amended based on feedback from election deniers and exempts Nye County from complying.
Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals
The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission said it wanted a lot of public feedback on the maps that will determine...
Michigan’s Aug. election results were certified without drama. Will things be as smooth in Nov.?
Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary results were certified earlier this month with little to no fanfare in contrast to the tumultuous aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. So is this a sign of normalcy returning to the process or the calm before the storm coming with the Nov. 8 general election?
Michigan holds ‘B’ rating in political gender parity index
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left), Attorney General Dana Nessel (center) and Chief Justice Bridget McCormack (right) at the State of the State address, Jan. 29, 2020 | Andrew Roth. According to a recent report, Michigan is the fifth-best state in the nation for having women in office. Michigan earned...
Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.
State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers
A summer study committee met Wednesday to discuss emergency rulemaking. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re...
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend
August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
John Cole’s Tennessee: Throwing the book at ’em
On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his ex-aide Cade Cothren were arrested by the FBI and indicted on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges. The indictments follow that of former Rep. Robin Smith, who was indicted in March and resigned from the legislature.
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide
Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
Alaska primary count is done, as near-record voting sets fields for ranked choice election
Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. Derr was among elections workers counting ballots in Alaska's special U.S. House primary election. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The top four candidates in Alaska’s primaries...
New Herbster-backed ‘Nebraska First’ PAC aims to bolster state, local conservatives
OMAHA — Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, after finishing second in the GOP governor’s primary race, is trying to reclaim his former role as a conservative kingmaker and mega-donor. He and his team announced a new political action committee Thursday aimed at pushing state and local GOP officeholders and...
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Imagine the pain and anxiety at being constricted from moving any direction without being poked and punished, writes columnist Eric Thomas. The classroom has become vindictively restrictive. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the...
Kansas women articulate unnecessary economic barriers in parental leave, pay gap, mentorship
TOPEKA — Emily Vincent strategically planned the births of her three children around her accumulation of sick leave while working for a former employer who didn’t provide parental leave. Vincent, who now works for Johnson County government, was among 150 women who participated Wednesday in a statewide virtual...
