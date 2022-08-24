ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Poll shows strong lead for Eric Schmitt in Missouri U.S. Senate race

Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022, in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent). Missourians are disgruntled with their government and pessimistic about the economy, a new poll from Saint Louis University and YouGov suggests. They also...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests

Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Republicans want to roll back Native American voting rights

Attention Montana Native voters: Republican efforts are underway to roll back your voting rights. If Republican members of the Montana Redistricting Commission have their way, Native voting rights could be rolled back for a decade. Instead of the nine majority-minority districts (6 house, 3 senate) that have existed in Montana for two decades, some majority-minority districts would be eliminated entirely and/or weakened under the two proposed Republican redistricting maps.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
newsfromthestates.com

Election deniers win the day, Nye County exempted from rule for hand-counting ballots

Mark Kampf, an election denier recently appointed as Nye County clerk, called the rule approved Friday “a significant improvement.” (Nevada Current file photo) The Secretary of State’s office approved a temporary regulation on hand-count paper ballots, a proposal that stemmed from unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, that was amended based on feedback from election deniers and exempts Nye County from complying.
NYE COUNTY, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals

The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission said it wanted a lot of public feedback on the maps that will determine...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ashcroft
newsfromthestates.com

Michigan holds ‘B’ rating in political gender parity index

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left), Attorney General Dana Nessel (center) and Chief Justice Bridget McCormack (right) at the State of the State address, Jan. 29, 2020 | Andrew Roth. According to a recent report, Michigan is the fifth-best state in the nation for having women in office. Michigan earned...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion providers make plea for more resources and protections as Colorado sees influx of patients

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Sitting in a room with a group of abortion providers and advocates Wednesday at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow took diligent notes as the subject experts told him what they need to improve abortion access in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers

A summer study committee met Wednesday to discuss emergency rulemaking. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Abortion Law#State#Cole County Circuit Court#The Missouri Constitution#Missourians
newsfromthestates.com

State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

John Cole’s Tennessee: Throwing the book at ’em

On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his ex-aide Cade Cothren were arrested by the FBI and indicted on 20-counts involving bribery, theft from programs receiving federal funds, kickbacks, conspiracy to commit money laundering and other charges. The indictments follow that of former Rep. Robin Smith, who was indicted in March and resigned from the legislature.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide

Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
newsfromthestates.com

Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Imagine the pain and anxiety at being constricted from moving any direction without being poked and punished, writes columnist Eric Thomas. The classroom has become vindictively restrictive. (Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy