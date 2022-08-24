Read full article on original website
Republicans want to roll back Native American voting rights
Attention Montana Native voters: Republican efforts are underway to roll back your voting rights. If Republican members of the Montana Redistricting Commission have their way, Native voting rights could be rolled back for a decade. Instead of the nine majority-minority districts (6 house, 3 senate) that have existed in Montana for two decades, some majority-minority districts would be eliminated entirely and/or weakened under the two proposed Republican redistricting maps.
