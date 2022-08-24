ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Charlie Pierce, Kenai Peninsula mayor, says he will resign to focus on governor bid

Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor in November’s general election, said Friday morning that he will resign as mayor, effective Sept. 30, in order to focus on his race for governor.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
Republicans want to roll back Native American voting rights

Attention Montana Native voters: Republican efforts are underway to roll back your voting rights. If Republican members of the Montana Redistricting Commission have their way, Native voting rights could be rolled back for a decade. Instead of the nine majority-minority districts (6 house, 3 senate) that have existed in Montana for two decades, some majority-minority districts would be eliminated entirely and/or weakened under the two proposed Republican redistricting maps.
MONTANA STATE
Michigan holds ‘B’ rating in political gender parity index

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left), Attorney General Dana Nessel (center) and Chief Justice Bridget McCormack (right) at the State of the State address, Jan. 29, 2020 | Andrew Roth. According to a recent report, Michigan is the fifth-best state in the nation for having women in office. Michigan earned...
MICHIGAN STATE
Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals

The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission said it wanted a lot of public feedback on the maps that will determine...
MONTANA STATE
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

A Florida panther that had been hit by a car is released back into the wild with a collar attached to track it. Credit: Brandon Basino, FWC. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season.
FLORIDA STATE
New website allows Idahoans to sign up for public meeting notices for nearly 200 state agencies

The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on March 23, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf.
IDAHO STATE
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide

Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
WISCONSIN STATE
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests

Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
COLORADO STATE
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
KANSAS STATE
Walz needs to confront test scores in his second term

Gov. Tim Walz delivered a pandemic state-of-the-state address in his old classroom at Mankato West High School. Pool photo by Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune. Minnesotans were hopeful that Tim Walz would become the education governor. He spent two decades in the classroom as a charismatic high school teacher and coach, and he’s married to an educator.
MINNESOTA STATE
West Nile Virus confirmed in Montana

Artwork featuring female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitoes—which transmit West Nile virus (images courtesy of CDC), a cryo-EM reconstruction of West Nile virus (courtesy of NIH 3D Print Exchange), and a transmission electron micrograph of West Nile virus particles (orange) replicating within the cytoplasm of an infected VERO E6 cell (green), captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Used by permission of NIAID and CDC)
MONTANA STATE
State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers

A summer study committee met Wednesday to discuss emergency rulemaking. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re...
INDIANA STATE

