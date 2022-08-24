Read full article on original website
Alaska primary count is done, as near-record voting sets fields for ranked choice election
Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. Derr was among elections workers counting ballots in Alaska's special U.S. House primary election. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The top four candidates in Alaska’s primaries...
Charlie Pierce, Kenai Peninsula mayor, says he will resign to focus on governor bid
Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor in November’s general election, said Friday morning that he will resign as mayor, effective Sept. 30, in order to focus on his race for governor.
Republicans want to roll back Native American voting rights
Attention Montana Native voters: Republican efforts are underway to roll back your voting rights. If Republican members of the Montana Redistricting Commission have their way, Native voting rights could be rolled back for a decade. Instead of the nine majority-minority districts (6 house, 3 senate) that have existed in Montana for two decades, some majority-minority districts would be eliminated entirely and/or weakened under the two proposed Republican redistricting maps.
Dunleavy transition-firings lawsuit, begun in 2019, won’t end before 2023
A photo of Gov. Mike Dunleavy hangs alongside the portraits of former Alaska governors in the Alaska State Capitol's Hall of Governors on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) A legal dispute that began when Gov. Mike Dunleavy took office in 2018 will not be resolved before...
Michigan holds ‘B’ rating in political gender parity index
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left), Attorney General Dana Nessel (center) and Chief Justice Bridget McCormack (right) at the State of the State address, Jan. 29, 2020 | Andrew Roth. According to a recent report, Michigan is the fifth-best state in the nation for having women in office. Michigan earned...
Redistricting Commission hears public comment on legislative map proposals
The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission said it wanted a lot of public feedback on the maps that will determine...
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend
August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
A Florida panther that had been hit by a car is released back into the wild with a collar attached to track it. Credit: Brandon Basino, FWC. August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season.
New website allows Idahoans to sign up for public meeting notices for nearly 200 state agencies
The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on March 23, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf.
Whiplash: Free and Fair Elections Act won’t be on the ballot after last-minute math changes
A ballot initiative to reform elections and campaign finance laws was barred from the November ballot on Friday afternoon by the Arizona Supreme Court after a week of legal activity that saw the measure’s fate reversed. When the dust settled, the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act, which sought...
FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey
The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed...
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended...
Report shows evolving anti-democratic threats, election subversion in Wisconsin, nationwide
Right-wing protesters gather outside the Maricopa County Elections Department on Nov. 4, 2020, demanding that all ballots for Donald Trump be counted. Inside the building, election workers were busy counting hundreds of thousands of ballots. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A report released Wednesday warns that legislative action,...
County clerks in Colorado field uptick in 2020 election records requests
Mike Lindell addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the Colorado Capitol for the Colorado Election Truth Rally, organized by activists who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, April 5, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline) County clerks offices across Colorado saw an influx of...
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Police clash with supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Kent/Tennessee Lookout) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
Walz needs to confront test scores in his second term
Gov. Tim Walz delivered a pandemic state-of-the-state address in his old classroom at Mankato West High School. Pool photo by Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune. Minnesotans were hopeful that Tim Walz would become the education governor. He spent two decades in the classroom as a charismatic high school teacher and coach, and he’s married to an educator.
West Nile Virus confirmed in Montana
Artwork featuring female Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitoes—which transmit West Nile virus (images courtesy of CDC), a cryo-EM reconstruction of West Nile virus (courtesy of NIH 3D Print Exchange), and a transmission electron micrograph of West Nile virus particles (orange) replicating within the cytoplasm of an infected VERO E6 cell (green), captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Used by permission of NIAID and CDC)
New Herbster-backed ‘Nebraska First’ PAC aims to bolster state, local conservatives
OMAHA — Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, after finishing second in the GOP governor’s primary race, is trying to reclaim his former role as a conservative kingmaker and mega-donor. He and his team announced a new political action committee Thursday aimed at pushing state and local GOP officeholders and...
Trial for trio of voting laws concludes with testimony from Secretary of State’s Office
Austin James, the Chief Legal counsel for the Montana Secretary of State's Office testifies at a trial in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 25, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Even though the Montana Secretary of State’s Office knew that more than 3,000 voters may be...
State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers
A summer study committee met Wednesday to discuss emergency rulemaking. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re...
