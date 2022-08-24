Oregon groups get $11 million boost from feds to protect threatened species, support reforestation

Read full article on original website
New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks
Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries. The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
Southern Oregon Irrigation District Won’t Turn Off Water
The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves 266 square miles of farmland around the Oregon-California border. A limited allocation of water was allowed for irrigators from Upper Klamath Lake this year because of extreme drought.
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
Oregon has 'similar' plans to phase out new gas vehicles as California, Washington
SALEM, Ore. — Both California and Washington signaled Thursday that they plan to adopt aggressive emissions targets over the next decade, such that new gas vehicles will be phased out entirely by 2035. While not necessarily at the same place in the process as its two neighbors, Oregon could follow suit in due time.
FireWatch: large livestock evacuation help for Rum Creek Fire area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Wildfire evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire today can apply to livestock, too. Southern Oregon Emergency Aid (SOEA) says today it is staged and ready to help with livestock evacuation in Josephine County and nearby communities because of wildfires in the area. While the Josephine...
Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles
As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election
Chris Bye, the Libertarian candidate for Alaska's U.S. House seat, is seen in an undated campaign photograph shared with the Alaska Division of Elections. (Division of Elections photo) In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that...
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
As archery hunting season opens, elk hunters face new limits in much of eastern Oregon
The archery hunting season starts as usual today, on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
New website allows Idahoans to sign up for public meeting notices for nearly 200 state agencies
The Idaho State Capitol building reflected in the Joe R. Williams building on March 23, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho residents can now subscribe to receive notifications for public meetings for almost 200 state of Idaho agencies, boards and commissions through Townhall.Idaho.Gov, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf.
FORESTS TO OPEN MATSUTAKE MUSHROOM SEASON
Four National Forests in Oregon will open the 2022 commercial harvest season for Matsutake mushrooms following Labor Day weekend. A Forest Service release said the season opens September 6th on the Umpqua, Willamette, Deschutes, and Fremont-Winema national forests. The season continues through November 6th. A commercial permit must be purchased...
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest death rate
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Is Oregon’s Measure 110 Working? An Advocate Says Yes, And Asks For Patience
This is a transcript of a recent episode of Think Out Loud on Oregon Public Broadcasting. You can listen to the episode here. It’s now been almost two years since Oregonians passed Measure 110. That ballot measure decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs and directed more money to addiction recovery services, but it has taken a long time to distribute those funds. The bulk of the money for the first budget cycle has finally been distributed to a wide variety of service providers.
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
Crabbing for Beginners on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It gets you outside, into the refreshing air and...
Oregon launches internet speed tests surveys
Faster Internet Oregon asks users to test internet speeds to support future projectsThe following is a press release from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) and statewide partners announce the Faster Internet Oregon (FIO) speed test campaign. The FIO speed test is a statewide internet-access mapping effort that encourages Oregonians to measure their internet speeds at home or report if they do not have an internet connection. The speed test will give decision-makers data that identifies places in Oregon lacking high-speed internet, and maps out where there are multiple households that don't have an internet...
