1011now.com
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
doniphanherald.com
A new look for an old Grand Island bank building
GRAND ISLAND -- The former U.S. Bank building in downtown Grand Island is undergoing a major remodel for its new business. Owner Amy Mayhew launched Olive & Grace Bridal in February. Currently operating out of the site’s downstairs space, Mayhew is readying the main floor to open in late November....
foxnebraska.com
State Fair hosts thousands of school kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska
Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
waynedailynews.com
Special Day During Nebraska State Fair To Honor Veterans
GRAND ISLAND – With the Nebraska State Fair offering plenty to do for all ages from Friday, August 26 – Monday, September 5, veterans will be honored in late August. According to a release from the Nebraska State Fair, veterans will be acknowledged throughout the day on Tuesday, August 30 in recognition of Iraqi and Afghanistan war veterans.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: 1868 Foundation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A charitable group going strong since 1989 helps keep the State Fair growing all these years. We spoke with 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Sticky
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sticky at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi There, I'm Sticky! I am a fun and quirky lil guy here at the shelter. I am a little shy at first but warm up quickly. I am fairly young but know some simple commands. I would make a great addition to any family! I love to play but also enjoy snuggling up and relaxing on the couch. If you think I could be the pup for you, stop by the shelter or call today!"
foxnebraska.com
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for August 26 and 27 at this year’s State Fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture," said Bill Ogg,...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police to hold “Citizens Academy”
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For yet another year, the Grand Island Police department is holding a “Citizens Academy”, giving members of the community the chance to see what goes into being a police officer. The Academy is 8 weeks long, with sessions occurring every Thursday night. At...
foxnebraska.com
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man charged in relation to Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a strip club last month. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. On July 31, two men...
foxnebraska.com
Crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair: vendors prepare for 11-day adventure
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair. Before you enjoy fun on a stick, the grounds are transformed to host the big 11-day event. Ice is in stock, and the barns are ready to rock. Everywhere you look, folks racing the clock. “Literally hourly,”...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney man charged with assault at local bar
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been arrested after an assault left one person with a brain bleed. Buffalo County Court records say Tommy Parks, 53, is charged with first degree assault. Kearney Police were dispatched to The Church Key early Wednesday morning, and found a man with...
KSNB Local4
Shots fired early Thursday morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested after police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning. HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were called out to the 1800 block of West 2nd around 2:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on scene, they were able to quickly determine that a firearm was discharged multiple times toward a home causing damage.
KSNB Local4
Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395,...
KEYC
Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
foxnebraska.com
Local bars welcomed the 2022 football season with Cornhusker fans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Cornhuskers looked to be victorious in their season opener yet that was not the case. Early Saturday many Husker fans got together at watch parties as the day started full of hope for the Cornhusker loyals. “I love it when people come here instead...
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
Kearney Hub
Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
