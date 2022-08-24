Read full article on original website
New designated dispersed camping sites west of Sedona
Verde Valley News – Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows campers and recreationists [...] This post New designated dispersed camping sites west of Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
tornadopix.com
Live weather updates: flash flood in Flagstaff
ARIZONA, USA – Heavy rain continued to fall around the Colorado River in western Arizona Wednesday night. Strong winds and flash floods are still possible with these storms. The valley is still calm. Storm chances statewide will gradually decrease for the remainder of the work week and weekend, with...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jerome (AZ)
Jerome is a borough in the Black Hills of Yavapai County, Arizona State, United States. The town was established late 19th century on Cleopatra Hill, offering a beautiful view of Verde Valley. Jerome, more than 5,000 feet above sea level, had a population of 464 as of the 2020 census.
prescottenews.com
3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty
This annual celebration offers attendees a chance to observe and interact with artists painting in outdoor settings. From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest, Touchmark at the Ranch, Yavapai College Art Gallery and Mountain Artists Guild this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.
prescottenews.com
Are You Tough Enough to Race, Run and Have Fun at The 44th Annual YMCA Whiskey Row Marathon?
Get ready to run! On October 8, 2022, the James Family Prescott YMCA presents the 44th annual Whiskey Row Marathon – the oldest continuously run marathon in Arizona and one of the toughest in the US. Proudly sponsored by Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Highlights: In the late...
Sedona Red Rock News
Rainbow Trailer Park residents in Oak Creek Canyon face rezoning that threaten their homes
Rainbow Trailer Park residents are facing the loss of their homes in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Rainbow Trout Farm, Michelle Bach, designer and planner with EAPC Architects Engineers, of Phoenix discussed the rezoning of the three parcels totaling 22.11 acres, and reducing the number of residences from about 80 trailers to 43 manufactured homes. The parcels include the Rainbow Trout Farm, Rainbow Trailer Park and Living Springs Camp.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Dogtree Pines Senior Dog Sanctuary Gives End-of-Life Love to Older Rescues
Lamont believes mature dogs are the sweetest and most appreciative dogs. Cindy Lamont’s battle with cancer has given her a sense of urgency to pursue her joy for rescuing senior dogs. So, she created Dogtree Pines Senior Dog Sanctuary in Prescott. Her journey began in July 2020 when she...
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
Yavapai County sergeant involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian
PHOENIX — A 74-year-old woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County sergeant while she was crossing the street. Donna Gordon, of Yarnell, was killed around 7 p.m. near Highway 89 and Post Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release.
journalaz.com
VVS opens a transitional housing complex
On Aug. 16, various elected officials and municipal leaders from Cottonwood and the Verde Valley gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Verde Valley Sanctuary’s new transitional housing complex for domestic abuse survivors. The complex, which is furnished using donated items from Sanctuary’s three “Twice Nice” resale stores,...
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Residents in Mayer advised to have water supply ready due to storm damage
Storms from this year's monsoon season have blown through many parts of the state, including many communities in Northern Arizona, and now, the town of Mayer is on high alert, as there is a potential for future storms to impact the town's water supply. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
prescottenews.com
Sheriff David Rhodes to Speak to Constitutional Conservatives
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Sheriff David Rhodes will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, August 27th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn’t suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
PANT and YSCO Working Together to Stop Rimrock Drug Dealers
Verde Valley News – Earlier this month Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) was given information that Daniel McKissick of Rimrock has been selling methamphetamine in the 5000 block of Banty Ridge Rd area. After verifying the information, probable cause was established to apply for a search warrant which was granted. PANT and Yavapai County Sheriff’s [...] This post PANT and YSCO Working Together to Stop Rimrock Drug Dealers originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
