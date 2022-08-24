ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, AZ

New designated dispersed camping sites west of Sedona

Verde Valley News – Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows campers and recreationists [...]
SEDONA, AZ
Live weather updates: flash flood in Flagstaff

ARIZONA, USA – Heavy rain continued to fall around the Colorado River in western Arizona Wednesday night. Strong winds and flash floods are still possible with these storms. The valley is still calm. Storm chances statewide will gradually decrease for the remainder of the work week and weekend, with...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jerome (AZ)

Jerome is a borough in the Black Hills of Yavapai County, Arizona State, United States. The town was established late 19th century on Cleopatra Hill, offering a beautiful view of Verde Valley. Jerome, more than 5,000 feet above sea level, had a population of 464 as of the 2020 census.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area's Iconic Beauty

This annual celebration offers attendees a chance to observe and interact with artists painting in outdoor settings. From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest, Touchmark at the Ranch, Yavapai College Art Gallery and Mountain Artists Guild this special event will showcase Prescott's natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Rainbow Trailer Park residents in Oak Creek Canyon face rezoning that threaten their homes

Rainbow Trailer Park residents are facing the loss of their homes in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Rainbow Trout Farm, Michelle Bach, designer and planner with EAPC Architects Engineers, of Phoenix discussed the rezoning of the three parcels totaling 22.11 acres, and reducing the number of residences from about 80 trailers to 43 manufactured homes. The parcels include the Rainbow Trout Farm, Rainbow Trailer Park and Living Springs Camp.
SEDONA, AZ
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land

YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
NEW RIVER, AZ
VVS opens a transitional housing complex

On Aug. 16, various elected officials and municipal leaders from Cottonwood and the Verde Valley gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Verde Valley Sanctuary's new transitional housing complex for domestic abuse survivors. The complex, which is furnished using donated items from Sanctuary's three "Twice Nice" resale stores,...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sheriff David Rhodes to Speak to Constitutional Conservatives

The local chapter of Yavapai County's Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Sheriff David Rhodes will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, August 27th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say

YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn't suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety's Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.
PANT and YSCO Working Together to Stop Rimrock Drug Dealers

Verde Valley News – Earlier this month Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) was given information that Daniel McKissick of Rimrock has been selling methamphetamine in the 5000 block of Banty Ridge Rd area. After verifying the information, probable cause was established to apply for a search warrant which was granted. PANT and Yavapai County Sheriff's [...]
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

